The NHL is targeting early June for its teams to be able to reopen their practice facilities for small-group workouts as the league continues to move toward a restart after halting its season on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league and the NHL Players’ Association released on Monday the memo sent to its 31 teams late Sunday detailing the protocols.

A maximum of six players will be allowed at one time — strictly on a voluntary basis — at an NHL practice facility and the coaches cannot yet work with the players.

“Based on the current information available, we are now targeting a date in early June for a transition to Phase 2,” the NHL said in its memo. “However, it has not yet been determined when precisely Phase 2 will start or how long it may last. We are continuing to monitor developments in each of the Club’s markets, and may adjust the overall timing if appropriate, following discussion with all relevant parties.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Sunday at a news conference at Jones Beach that he was immediately allowing professional sports teams to resume training in the state.

NHL players and personnel have been under self-quarantine guidelines since the season was halted. Phase 2 covers the return to small-group workouts. Phase 3 will be organized training camps while Phase 4 is the resumption of play.

The NHL and the NHLPA have agreed on a return-to-play model that includes 24 teams separated by conferences to two hub cities. Both the Islanders, seeded seventh in the Eastern Conference, and the 10th-seeded Rangers are included in the return-to-play model.