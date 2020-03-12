The NHL advised its clubs not to conduct some team activities Thursday because of uncertainty amid the nationwide coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet by the NHL’s official public relations account, the NHL advised teams not to hold morning skates, practices or team activities “given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus."

The league said Wednesday it would be making a decision Thursday regarding its response.

The Islanders cancelled their morning skate and media availability session prior to Thursday night’s game against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

There are 10 NHL games on the schedule for Thursday, including the Islanders’ game as they continue a four-game road-trip that started with Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout loss at Vancouver.

The Rangers currently are in Colorado after playing the Avalanche on Wednesday night. The team was supposed to fly to Arizona after the game for Saturday’s scheduled game against the Coyotes but instead stayed over in Denver to await the NHL's decision on what happens next.

The next step is an update from the league on the ongoing status of the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the NBA’s decision on Wednesday to suspend its season in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic..

With Colin Stephenson and Andrew Gross