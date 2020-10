NHL No. 1 overall picks since 1991

The Rangers own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here's a look back at every No. 1 overall pick since 1991.

1991: ERIC LINDROS, Center, Quebec Nordiques

Career stats: 372 goals, 493 assists, 1398 PIM in 760 games

1992: ROMAN HAMRLIK, Defense, Tampa Bay Lightning

Career stats: 155 goals, 483 assists, 1408 PIM in 1,395 games

1993: ALEXANDRE DAIGLE, Right wing, Ottawa Senators

Career stats: 129 goals, 198 assists, 186 PIM in 616 games

1994: ED JOVANOVSKI, Defenseman, Florida Panthers

Career stats: 137 goals, 363 assists, 1491 PIM in 1128 games

1995: BRYAN BERARD, Defenseman, Ottawa Senators

Career stats: 76 goals, 247 assists, 500 PIM in 619 games

1996: CHRIS PHILLIPS, Defenseman, Ottawa Senators

Career stats: 71 goals, 217 assists, 758 PIM in 1179 games

1997: JOE THORNTON, Center Boston Bruins

Career stats: 420 goals, 1089 assists, 1248 PIM in 1636 games

1998: VINCENT LECAVALIER, Center, Tampa Bay Lightning

Career stats: 421 goals, 528 assists, 848 PIM in 1212 games

1999: PATRIK STEFAN, Center, Atlanta Thrashers

Career stats: 64 goals, 124 assists, 158 PIM in 455 games

2000: RICK DiPIETRO, Goalie, Islanders

Career stats: 130-136-36, 2.87 GAA, .902 save percentage in 318 games

2001: ILYA KOVALCHUK, Left wing, Atlanta Thrashers

Career stats: 406 goals, 379 assists, 498 PIM in 779 games

2002: RICK NASH, Left wing, Columbus Blue Jackets

Career stats: 437 goals, 368 assists, 750 PIM in 1,060 games

2003: MARC-ANDRE FLEURY, Goalie, Pittsburgh Penguins

Career stats: 466-266-80, 2.57 GAA, .913 save percentage in 847 games

2004: ALEXANDER OVECHKIN, Left wing, Washington Capitals

Career stats: 706 goals, 572 assists, 716 PIM in 1152 games

2005: SIDNEY CROSBY, Center, Pittsburgh Penguins

Career stats: 462 goals, 801 assists, 673 PIM in 984 games

2006: ERIK JOHNSON, Defenseman, St. Louis Blues

Career stats: 80 goals, 223 assists, 476 PIM in 776 games

2007: PATRICK KANE, Right wing, Chicago Blackhawks

Career stats: 389 goals, 633 assists, 378 PIM in 973 games

2008: STEVEN STAMKOS, Center, Tampa Bay Lightning

Career stats: 422 goals, 410 assists, 499 PIM in 803 games

2009: JOHN TAVARES, Center, New York Islanders

Career stats: 345 goals, 424 assists, 365 PIM in 814 games

2010: TAYLOR HALL, Left wing, Edmonton Oilers

Career stats: 218 goals, 345 assists, 350 PIM in 627 games

2011: RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS, Center, Edmonton Oilers

Career stats: 169 goals, 274 assists, 201 PIM in 604 games

2012: NAIL YAKUPOV, Right wing, Edmonton Oilers

Career stats: 62 goals, 74 assists, 142 PIM in 350 games

2013: NATHAN MACKINNON, Center, Colorado Avalanche

Career stats: 190 goals, 305 assists, 197 PIM in 525 games

2014: AARON EKBLAD, Defenseman, Florida Panthers

Career stats: 71 goals, 141 assists, 275 PIM in 458 games

2015: CONNOR MCDAVID, Center, Edmonton Oilers

Career stats: 162 goals, 307 assists, 118 PIM in 351 games

2016: AUSTON MATTHEWS, Center, Toronto Maple Leafs

Career stats: 158 goals, 127 assists, 46 PIM in 282 games

2017: NICO HISCHIER, Center, New Jersey Devils

Career stats: 51 goals, 84 assists, 62 PIM in 209 games

2018: RASMUS DAHLIN, Defenseman, Buffalo Sabres

Career stats: 13 goals, 71 assists, 72 PIM in 141 games

2019: JACK HUGHES, Center, New Jersey Devils

Career stats: 7 goals, 14 assists, 10 PIM in 61 games