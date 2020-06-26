It’s possible either the Islanders or Rangers can wind up with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft as a consolation prize if they lose their best-of-five qualifying series in the NHL’s return to play format.

A to-be-selected placeholder team earned the first overall pick against long odds in Friday night’s first phase of the NHL draft lottery. That team will be selected in the draft lottery’s second phase, to be conducted before the first round of the 16-team NHL playoffs, from among the eight teams eliminated in the qualifying round. All eight teams have a 12.5% chance of drawing the No. 1 pick.

Team E among the eight placeholders won the draw for the first pick with a 2.5% chance of doing so.

The Kings, who had a 9.5 percent chance at the top pick, will pick second. The Senators, who had a combined 25.0% chance at the top selection as they also have the Sharks’ first-round pick, will draft third and fifth. The Red Wings, who had an NHL-low .275 points percentage and had an 18.5% chance of the top pick, fell to No. 4.

The Ducks, Devils and Sabres, in order, complete the top eight.

The Islanders, seeded seventh in the Eastern Conference, will face the 10th-seeded Panthers while the No. 11 Rangers meet the sixth-seeded Hurricanes.

The Islanders included their 2020 first-round pick in the trade deadline deal for Jean-Gabriel Pageau but it was top-three protected. If they get the No. 1 pick, their 2021 first-round pick goes to the Senators.

The Rangers also own the lesser of the Hurricanes’ two first-round picks.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Left wing Alexis Lafreniere of Rimouski of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is the consensus to be picked first.

The Rangers have picked first once since the draft was implemented in 1963, selecting Andre Veilleux in 1965, though he never played in the NHL. The Islanders have picked first four times: Billy Harris (1972), Denis Potvin (1973), Rick DiPietro (2000) and John Tavares (2009).