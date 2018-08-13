TODAY'S PAPER
NBC Sports' 2018-19 NHL broadcast schedule features 14 Rangers games, just one appearance by Islanders

The Isles' Jan. 3 matchup with the Blackhawks at the Coliseum will be the team's lone national telecast this regular season.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist keeps his eye on the puck during a face-off against the Canucks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com
NBC Sports announced it would broadcast 109 NHL regular-season games, its most since acquiring NHL rights prior to the 2005-06. The Rangers will be featured on five of the 13 games broadcast on NBC and in 14 national telecasts overall.

The Islanders are scheduled for one appearance, hosting the Blackhawks on Jan. 3 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

NBC’s first broadcast of the season will come the day after Thanksgiving when the Rangers play at Philadelphia on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

The Rangers’ four other appearances on NBC will be hosting the Lightning on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., at Pittsburgh on Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m., hosting the Stanley Cup-champion Capitals on March 3 at 12:30 p.m. and another game at Philadelphia on March 31 at 12:30 p.m.

The Rangers’ nine games on NBC Sports Network are: hosting the Predators on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m., at Washington on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., hosting the Penguins on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m., hosting the Blackhawks on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., hosting the Flyers on Jan.29 at 7:30 p.m., hosting the Bruins on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m., hosting the Maple Leafs on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m., hosting the Lightning on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and at Boston on March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

NBC will also broadcast the Winter Classic between the Bruins and host Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. and the Stadium Series game between the Penguins and host Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

