SportsHockey

NHL sent memo to teams indicating facilities could re-open in May, source says

The Northwell Ice Center in Eisenhower Park is

The Northwell Ice Center in Eisenhower Park is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The NHL’s pro-active plan to potentially resume its season now has more of a definitive timeline.

A source confirmed the league sent a memo to its franchises and players on Wednesday indicating that team facilities could re-open in mid- to late-May if there are continued positive indicators in the effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli first reported the news via his Twitter account.

The NHL paused its season on March 12 with a recommendation to the league’s players and personnel to go into a self-quarantine that was subsequently extended to Thursday.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to again extend that self-quarantine period and the memo instructed the league’s players and personnel to continue with the initial recommendations.

However, the memo also directed players who had returned home to “consider whether to plan to return to their Club cities.”

But there are still many issues that need to be resolved, including potential travel restrictions on players who left the U.S. or Canada. It’s likely that players returning from outside North America will be asked to self-quarantine for an additional two weeks.

One of the models for resumption of play that Bettman has discussed publicly is for groups of teams to be sequestered at four NHL sites. Practices and games would be conducted at league facilities without fans in the arena.

But there has been some pushback from players not happy with the thought of being sequestered away from their families.

“Honestly, I don’t think it makes any sense to leave my family for around two months,” the Canadiens’ Phillip Danault said on Tuesday in a question-and-answer session with the media published on the team’s website. “I think teams that could go far into the playoffs won’t like it, either. A team that reaches the Stanley Cup Final could be away from their loved ones for three to four months. That’s not human.”

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

