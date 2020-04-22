The NHL has not finalized a model for resuming play after its regular season was paused on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But how that resumption might be achieved if it’s possible seems to be coming a bit clearer.

“The NHL is trying to target sometime in July when we feel that players are safe and we have enough testing and we have enough ways to get back on the ice,” Florida Panthers president and CEO Matt Caldwell said Wednesday on a Re-Open Florida Industry Working Group conference call. “For us, it’s probably going to be contained at playing at four or five neutral sites. That’s all being discussed right now. My guess is that it would start with either limited fans or empty arenas.”

“This is not something a final decision has been made on,” Caldwell said, noting the NHL’s self-quarantine period for its players and personnel has been extended through April 30 and the need for training camps would likely take the league through June.

Caldwell added while not having fans in the arenas, “is not ideal, everyone is willing to entertain that idea,” as the fastest way to resume play.

“We’d love to get sports back on TV as soon as possible.”

Caldwell reported NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has been giving the 31 teams weekly updates on efforts to restart the season. He also said the NHL and NBA, which paused its season on March 11, have been working closely together on that matter.

Caldwell’s reference to neutral-site games is different from previous speculation the NHL was considering games at non-NHL facilities. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the University of North Dakota, Buffalo, New York, and Manchester, New Hampshire were all floated as potential non-NHL sites that could host games.

But ESPN reported on Wednesday the league is focusing on restarting the 2019-20 season at its own arenas, quite possibly with four cities — one for each division — selected as hosts.

A source told Newsday there were many facility and infrastructure-related issues working against the idea of bringing all or multiple teams to a non-NHL location to resume games. These included the ability to house the large amounts of personnel — players and otherwise — that would be needed as well as non-NHL buildings not having the capability to handle the technological requirements to broadcast games.

Plus, some of the non-NHL facilities speculated were college facilities with Olympic-sized rinks as compared to the NHL-sized playing surface. Playing games on larger rinks is apparently something the NHL is not willing to consider.

Bettman has said repeatedly in interviews that “nothing has been ruled out, nothing has been ruled in,” in terms of how the league might handle restarting play.

There were 189 regular-season games remaining when play was halted and Bettman has said, optimally, the NHL would complete the regular season before starting the playoffs. However, Bettman has also maintained maintaining a full 2020-21 season is a priority.

No playoff format has been formalized.

The NHL is considering possibly holding its draft in June before play resumes.