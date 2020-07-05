TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
SportsHockey

NHL, players agree on protocols to resume season

Fans pose below the NHL league logo at

Fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy in Colorado on Feb. 15. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press
Print

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday that the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season.

Daly said the sides are still negotiating a collective bargaining agreement extension. A CBA extension is still crucial to the process, and the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership must approve that and the return to play protocols to bring hockey back this summer.

If ratified, it will end a pandemic-forced shutdown for 31 teams across North America that began in mid-March. Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets relief pitcher Dellin Betances pitches in a Dellin Betances calls time off 'blessing in disguise'
The Yankees on Sunday talked about getting ready Yankees on players opting out, getting ready for the season
James Paxton of the Yankees pitches from the Gardner, Paxton say they 'feel safe' and 'committed' to play
The Mets' Jed Lowrie bats in a simulated Mets' Lowrie works out, deflects questions on injury
Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees pitches from the Tanaka doing well a day after taking line drive to head
Nets guard Garrett Temple scores a layup against Nets' Temple becomes leading voice for playing in Orlando
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search