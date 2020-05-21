The NHL appears to be focusing on a 24-team, conference-based playoffs that would include both the Islanders and Rangers if play is able to resume.

The league halted its regular season on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSN reported on Thursday that the league is waiting to hear back from the NHL Players’ Association on a model that would include games at two hub cities with 12 teams making the playoffs from each conference.

Under the plan, as reported by Sportsnet on Wednesday night, the top four teams in each conference would receive a first-round bye but still play some warm-up games before starting their postseason.

A best-of-five first round would then pit No. 5 vs. No. 12 (with the winner facing the fourth seed), No. 6 vs. No. 11 (with the winner facing the third seed), No. 7 vs. No. 10 (with the winner facing the second seed) and No. 8 vs. No. 9 in each conference (with the winner facing the first seed).

Subsequent playoff rounds would be best-of-seven series.

Nothing has been finalized, but the belief is the NHL and NHLPA would like to announce a final decision by next week on plans to resume play.

Under this proposal, the No. 7 Islanders would face the No. 10 Florida Panthers in the first round, with the winner facing No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 11th-seeded Rangers would face the sixth-seeded Carolina Hurricanes, with that winner meeting the third-seeded Washington Capitals.

A source told Newsday on May 9 that the NHL had narrowed its options to two plans for returning to play.

One model included 24 teams, though at that time, the source said the plan was for the top four teams to play for playoff seeding and the bottom teams playing postseason play-in games.

There are health and logistical issues confronting any of the NHL’s efforts to restart. The league’s players and personnel still are under a self-quarantine recommendation issued when play was halted. There still are international travel restrictions, and any player returning to North America or crossing the border from the U.S. to Canada may be required to self-quarantine for an additional two weeks.

The U.S. and Canada mutually agreed on Tuesday to keep their border closed to non-essential travel through at least June 21. However, that is not expected to keep hockey players and personnel from traveling to report to work.

The players likely will need up to three weeks of a second training camp to safely be able to participate in an NHL game, postseason or otherwise.

The NHL is hoping to be able to re-open its practice facilities to small group workouts by the end of this month, provided health and government officials say it’s safe to do so.