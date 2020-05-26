NHL unveils its return to play format and strategy

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Tuesday the league’s 24-team, return-to-play format that has been agreed upon with the NHL Players’ Association.

Both the Islanders and Rangers are included in the model.

The 24-team model will have 12 teams in each conference resuming play, with each conference at one hub city. Teams will be allowed to travel with 50 people.

Bettman said those hub cities will be announced at a later day and will include secure hotels, arena, practice facilties and local transportation. He listed 10 cities under consideration: Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Vancouver.

"There are no shortage of candidates that can help us through this," Bettman said. "Again, the final determination will depend on COVID-19 conditions, testing availabiliy and government regulations."

There is no set date yet for the resumption of play after the season was halted on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor is Bettman’s announcement a guarantee that the NHL will be able to resume play. But things continue to move in that direction.

"Let me assure you that the reason we are doing this is because our fans are telling us in overwhleming numbers that they want us to complete the season if at all possible," Bettman said. "And our players and our teams are clear that they want to play and bring the season to its rightful conclusion."

On Monday, the NHL and the NHLPA released a memo sent to its 31 teams setting early June as a target date for re-opening team facilities to small-group workouts. Six players, without coaches, would be allowed into a team facility at one time to skate or do off-ice training.

That is Phase 2 of the NHL’s plan to return to play. Phase 3 will be organized training camps, no earlier than July 1. Phase 4 would be the resumption of play.

"Obviously, we anticipate playing over the summer and into the early fall," Bettman said. "At this time, we are not fixing dates because the schedule of our return to play will be determined both by developing circumstances and the needs of our players."

The seventh-seeded Islanders would face the 10th-seeded Florida Panthers in a best-of-five, play-in series. The 11th-seeded Rangers would face the sixth-seeded Carolina Hurricanes. The top four seeds in each conference will play round robin for first-round seeding of the playoffs as the NHL would then proceed with its usual, 16-team postseason bracket. The conference-based playoffs would be either a bracket format or determined by seeding for each round.

“Any plan for the resumption of play, by definition, can not be perfect, and I am certain that depending on which team you root for, you can find some element of this package that you might prefer to be done differently. But we believe we have constructed an overall plan that includes all teams that as a practical matter might have had a chance of qualifying for the playoffs when the season was paused. And this plan will produce a worthy Stanley Cup champion who will have run the postseason gauntlet that is unique to the NHL.”