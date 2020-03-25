TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHockey

NHL postpones calendar events in response to the coronavirus

Goals used by the Nashville Predators are stored

Goals used by the Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on March 12. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The NHL continued to alter its ever-changing schedule of events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by postponing three annual league events set for June.

The league announced on Wednesday its scouting combine, awards show and draft would not be conducted as scheduled.

The scouting combine was set for June 1-6 in Buffalo, New York, the awards show in Las Vegas on June 18 and the NHL Draft was to be June 26-27 in Montreal.

The NHL added “the location, timing and format of the 2020 NHL Draft (and Draft Lottery) will be announced when details are finalized.

The league was clear in announcing the awards show would return to Las Vegas, where it has been held since 2009.

Buffalo has hosted the annual scouting combine since 2015.

The NHL draft is conducted in a different city each year. Vancouver hosted the draft in 2019.

The draft lottery is typically held in April among the teams that did not qualify for the playoffs.

But the NHL season has been on pause since March 12 and the league said on Monday no decisions have been made regarding the rest of the regular season’s status or a playoff format if play is able to resume.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

