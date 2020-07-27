NHL reports zero positive tests for COVID-19 last week

The NHL teams entered their quarantined arena/hotel hub city bubbles with essentially a flat curve.

The league reported on Monday zero positive COVID-19 test results this past week as 24 teams conducted the second week of formal training camps. Overall for Phase 3, which began on July 13, the NHL reported just two positive tests.

“The NHL concluded Phase 3 [formal training camp] of its Return to Play on Saturday with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 4,256 tests administered to more than 800 Players during the period from July 18-25,” the NHL said in a statement. “During the two-week period of Phase 3 there were a total of two positive tests among the 6,874 total tests.”

Each team participating in the league’s return-to-play format has a 52-person traveling party, including a 31-player roster. All team personnel will be tested daily in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

During Phase 2 – informal, voluntary workouts at team facilities beginning on June 8 – the NHL administered 4,934 COVID-19 tests to more than 600 players, with 30 confirmed positive results. In addition, the NHL reported 13 players tested positive outside of Phase 2 protocols during that time.