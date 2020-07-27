TODAY'S PAPER
NHL reports zero positive tests for COVID-19 last week

Edmonton Oilers players take to the ice for

Edmonton Oilers players take to the ice for NHL training camp in Edmonton on July 13, 2020. Credit: AP/JASON FRANSON

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The NHL teams entered their quarantined arena/hotel hub city bubbles with essentially a flat curve.

The league reported on Monday zero positive COVID-19 test results this past week as 24 teams conducted the second week of formal training camps. Overall for Phase 3, which began on July 13, the NHL reported just two positive tests.

“The NHL concluded Phase 3 [formal training camp] of its Return to Play on Saturday with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 4,256 tests administered to more than 800 Players during the period from July 18-25,” the NHL said in a statement. “During the two-week period of Phase 3 there were a total of two positive tests among the 6,874 total tests.”

Each team participating in the league’s return-to-play format has a 52-person traveling party, including a 31-player roster. All team personnel will be tested daily in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

During Phase 2 – informal, voluntary workouts at team facilities beginning on June 8 – the NHL administered 4,934 COVID-19 tests to more than 600 players, with 30 confirmed positive results. In addition, the NHL reported 13 players tested positive outside of Phase 2 protocols during that time.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

