NHL's current discussions 'point to going right to playoffs,' could include expanded field, source says

A goal sits on the empty ice prior to the Red Wings' scheduled game against the Capitals at Capital One Arena on March 12 in Washington.  Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The NHL has considered multiple models for the potential resumption of play since its season was halted on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increasingly, though, more discussion has centered on heading straight into the playoffs rather than trying to salvage some or all of the rest of the regular season, a source confirmed on Thursday. The New York Post reported the league has shifted its focus to a 24-team postseason tournament.

The NHL declined comment. However, commissioner Gary Bettman has repeatedly said all options were being discussed and no decisions have been made.

The source said the current conversations “points to going right to playoffs,” and likely with an expanded field beyond the usual 16 qualifiers. But the source also stressed nothing had been decided.

A myriad of health and logistics issues confront any of the NHL’s efforts to re-start play. The league’s players and personnel are still under a self-quarantine recommendation issued when play was halted. There are still international travel restrictions and any player returning to North America, or even crossing the border from the U.S. to Canada or vice versa, may be required to self-quarantine for an additional two weeks.

The players likely will need up to three weeks of a second training camp to safely be able to participate in an NHL game, postseason or otherwise.

However, the NHL is hoping to be able to re-open its practice facilities to small-group workouts by the end of this month, provided it gets the green light from health and government officials.

The NHL conducted a Board of Governors meeting via videoconferencing on Monday. A main topic was when to hold the draft and one option is to keep it in June, even if it’s conducted before games can be resumed.

Any television content would salvage some revenue for the league because fans are not expected to be in the arenas if games can be played this summer.

Both the Islanders and the Rangers were on the playoff bubble when play was halted.

The Islanders were sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 80 points in 68 games – one point out of a wild-card spot for a 16-team playoff – while the Rangers were seventh with 79 points in 70 games.

The Islanders would almost certainly qualify for an expanded playoff field and the Rangers would presumably qualify for a 24-team field if the NHL used point percentage to determine the final standings.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

