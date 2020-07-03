NHL, NHLPA still yet to reach consensus on final return-to-play details

While consensus on the last details of the return-to-play agreement between the NHL and its players union has yet to be reached, a report Friday suggested that dates for the resumption of the 2019-20 season had been set, with the opening of training camps for the 24 teams that will be returning set for July 13, and the date for games to resume set for Aug. 1.

In a string of tweets Friday morning, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that the two sides are “believed to be close,’’ but an agreement was “still not done.’’ McKenzie suggested that while a tentative agreement could be reached Friday, talks could extend into the weekend. Once agreement is reached, the deal would have to be approved by both the NHL’s owners and players. If the deal is agreed to on the weekend, it could be put to all the players for a vote early next week, with a simple majority needed to approve it.

The NHL had announced that Phase 3 of the return-to-play plan, training camps, would open no sooner than July 10. But for the last few weeks, many had speculated that date could be pushed back to Monday, July 13. According to McKenzie, teams would report to the two hub cities – reportedly Edmonton and Toronto – on July 26. It’s believed once there, teams would play a “preseason’’ game or two before Phase 4 of the plan, resuming the games that had been halted because of the coronavirus on March 12, begins.

Under the league plan, both the Islanders and Rangers would go to Toronto, along with 10 other Eastern Conference teams. Both locals would take part in a best-of-five “play-in’’ series to advance to the 16-team playoffs, with the Islanders, seeded 7th in the East, facing No. 10 Florida Panthers, and the Rangers, seeded 11th, facing No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes. According to McKenzie, the second phase of the NHL’s draft lottery would take place after the play-in round was finished, somewhere around Aug. 10-12. In the first phase of the lottery, it was determined that one of the eight play-in losers would pick first in the NHL draft, meaning if either the Rangers or Islanders lose in the play-in round, they would have a 12.5 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick.

Since June 8, the NHL has been in Phase 2 of its return plan, with team facilities open to players – on a voluntary basis – for workouts, treatment and skating. Two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning shut down its facility after three players and some staff tested positive for COVID-19. This week the league announced that 15 players working out at team facilities and another 11 working out outside of team facilities, had tested positive for the virus since June 8.

With training camps set to open in little more than a week, more and more players have been showing up at the team facilities, especially since players coming in from certain outside areas may face a mandatory self-quarantine period. For the Rangers, all of their players who spent the NHL pause in Europe had been coming back to New York over the last two weeks. The final group – Swedes Henrik Lundqvist, Mika Zibanejad and Jesper Fast, Czechs Filip Chytil and Libor Hajek, and Finnish rookie Kaapo Kakko – arrived late Thursday. All of the team’s European players are in New York now, and, assuming all test negative for COVID-19, they should be ready to go on July 13.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin had caused a mild stir when he said on social media a week ago that NHL players should not report to training camp unless the NHL and NHLPA were able to “fix the escrow,’’ referring to the percentage of players’ salaries that is withheld from their paychecks until after the season is over, in order to ensure the players don’t end up getting more than the 50 percent of the league’s Hockey Related Revenue to which they are entitled. But no other players backed up his sentiments on social media.