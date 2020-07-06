The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association remain on the brink of finalizing a landmark agreement that, if ratified by both sides, would detail and regulate the return-to-play format as well as ensure labor peace through at least 2026.

Yet amid that optimism are constant reminders of how uncertain things remain.

The NHL on Monday reported 23 positive test results for COVID-19 administered to the 396 players who have reported back to their team facilities for voluntary, small-group workouts.

The NHL is hoping to reopen formal training camps (Phase 3) on July 13 if the return-to-play format/Collective Bargaining Agreement extension can be approved by both the league’s Board of Governors and the full NHLPA membership in time.

“As of Monday, July 6, the NHL has had 396 players report to club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities,” the NHL said in a statement. “There have been in excess of 2,900 COVID-19 tests administered (including more than 1,400 this past week) to this group of players. Those tests have resulted in a total of 23 returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19.”

This week’s positive rate of 5.8% is a slight improvement over last week’s initial report, when the NHL said there were 15 positive tests among 250 players (6.0%).

“In addition, since June 8 [the opening of Phase 2], the league is aware of 12 additional players who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 protocol,” the NHL continued. “All players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Health Canada protocols.”

The NHL added it would continue providing regular updates on the number of tests administered to players and those test results. However, the NHL said it “will not be providing information on the identity of the players or clubs.”

Through June 15, it was known that 10 unnamed NHL players had tested positive for COVID-19, five from the Ottawa Senators, three from the Colorado Avalanche in April and one each from the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins in June. The Tampa Bay Lightning were temporarily forced to close their practice facility for five days later in June after three players and additional staff members tested positive.

The Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis Blues reportedly canceled their practice on Friday after multiple members of the organization tested positive.

Health and safety protocol issues aside, the NHL and the NHLPA were looking to finalize the complicated financial terms of a CBA extension. The sides split hockey-related revenue 50-50 under the current CBA but having to place the season on pause on March 12 with 189 regular-season games remaining has significantly altered the revenue stream.

The salary cap is expected to remain flat at $81.5 million the next two seasons, and how to calculate escrow – the amount the players must pay back to the owners to ensure a 50-50 split – is a focal point of the negotiations.

The return-to-play plan would have12 teams from each conference report to a quarantined hub city – Edmonton and Toronto have been selected yet not officially announced – but the formal training camps would take place outside that bubble at team facilities.

The Islanders, seeded seventh in the Eastern Conference, will face the 10th-seeded Florida Panthers in a best-of-five qualifying series with the No. 11 Rangers meeting the sixth-seeded Carolina Hurricanes. The winners advance to the 16-team playoffs, while the teams eliminated in the qualifying series will enter the second phase of the NHL Draft lottery with each holding a 12.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick and the right to select consensus top prospect Alexis Lafreniere.