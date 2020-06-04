NHL finalizes terms of return-to-play scenario

If the Islanders and/or the Rangers can advance out of the NHL’s best-of-five qualifying series, they’ll be in a revamped 16-team playoff format.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association announced on Thursday they had finalized the remaining details for the league's return-to-play plan first revealed on May 26.

The key change will be the conferences reseeding for each round during the playoffs instead of sticking to the rigid bracket format that has been in place since 2014. All four playoff rounds will remain best-of-seven series.

The NHL has yet to announce a timeline to start play, put on pause on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it’s expected the Phase 2 reopening of team facilities for small-group workouts – a maximum of six players without coaches – is close to being announced. The Phase 3 start of formal training camps, which could last three weeks, will not happen before July 10.

Phase 4 would be the resumption of play.

The seventh-seeded Islanders will face the 10th-seeded Florida Panthers in the qualifying series, while the No. 11 Rangers will face the sixth-seeded Carolina Hurricanes.

There was playoff reseeding both when the Islanders won four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83 and when the Rangers last won in 1994.

Under the return-to-play format, two hub cities would be selected to each host a conference and the teams and their personnel would be sequestered there until their seasons finished.

Each team would be permitted to bring a traveling party of 50, including players, coaches, trainers and other support staff. Regular coronavirus testing would be conducted and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman estimated 25,000 to 30,000 tests would ultimately be administered.

But the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Thursday an unnamed player had tested positive for COVID-19. It was the first announced positive test in the NHL in nearly two months. Previously, five Ottawa Senators players and three from the Colorado Avalanche had tested positive.

“The player is not in Pittsburgh and has been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms,” the Penguins said in a statement. “He is recovered and feeling well. Those in close contact with the player leading up to his diagnosis have been notified.”

The NHL also announced on Thursday that any ties in the round-robin games among each conference’s top four seeds – played concurrently with the qualifying series – will be broken by regular-season points percentage and the seeding order for these teams will remain the same throughout the playoffs.

The higher seed will be designated the home team – and have the last on-ice change – for Games 1, 2 and 5 in the qualifying series and Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 in the playoff series.

In the Stanley Cup Final, the team with the higher regular-season points percentage will be designated the home team for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.