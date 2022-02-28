NHL condemns Russia, but supporting Russian players

DENVER – The NHL has condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but is supporting its Russian players.

The league released a statement on Monday calling for the end to Russia’s armed attack on its neighboring country and announcing it would suspend its Russian relationships and services.

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL clubs, and not on behalf of Russia," the NHL said in its statement. "We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

The Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin, perhaps the NHL’s most prominent Russian player and a strong supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressed Russia’s invasion on Friday by saying, "Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war – Russia, Ukraine, different countries – we have to live in peace."

That prompted Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek, from the Czech Republic, to brand Ovechkin an "alibist," and a "liar," for not denouncing Putin.

The Rangers have not made Russians Igor Shesterkin or Artemi Panarin, or native Bulgarian Alex Georgiev (dual Russian citizenship, according to NHL.com) available for comment on the conflict. Likewise, the Islanders have not made Russian goalies Ilya Sorokin or Semyon Varlamov available to the media since the invasion began.

"The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible," the NHL’s statement began. "Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL."

The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned Russia and Belarus, which will reportedly actively support Russia in its aggression, from competitions at all age levels. The IIHF will also move the 2023 world junior championships out of Siberia.