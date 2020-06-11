NHL plans to start training camps on July 10

The 24 NHL teams included in the league’s return-to-play format will start their formal training camps on July 10 if it remains safe to do so.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association issued a joint statement on Thursday with the latest update on the attempt to resume a season paused on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 3 is the reopening of formal training camps. Phase 2, the resumption of small-group workouts at team facilities on a voluntary basis without coaches was allowed to begin on Monday.

There is no timeline yet for Phase 4, the resumption of games, but it’s believed the training camps will last up to three weeks.

“Formal training camps [Phase 3] for the 24 teams resuming play will open on Friday, July 10, provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play,” the NHL and NHLPA said in their joint statement. “The length of training camp and, therefore, the start date for formal resumption of play [Phase 4] will be determined at a future date.”

Under the return-to-play format, 12 teams in each conference will be sequestered at separate hub cities.

The seventh-seeded Islanders will face the 10th-seeded Florida Panthers in a best-of-five qualifying series for the 16-team playoffs and the No. 11 Rangers will meet the sixth-seeded Carolina Hurricanes.

The formal training camps will be conducted before teams report to their hub city. The Islanders are expected to have training camp at their team facility in East Meadow and the Rangers will be at their facility in Greenburgh.