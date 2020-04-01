TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Evening
SportsHockey

Four more Ottawa Senators players test positive for coronavirus

The home rink of the Ottawa Senators, the

The home rink of the Ottawa Senators, the Canadian Tire Centre, stands in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 12. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Four more members of the Ottawa Senators’ organization, including three unidentified players, have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Members of the team and staff self-isolated on Friday, March 13, and are all doing well,” the Senators said in a statement. “All test results have now been received, and all those who tested positive have recovered.”

In all, seven NHL players – five from the Senators and two from the Colorado Avalanche – have tested positive since the league paused its season on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers and Knicks owner James Dolan has also tested positive.

The Senators have been hit the hardest among NHL teams in terms of known cases with seven people aboard the team’s charter flight back from California following a three-game trip to San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles testing positive.

“The Ottawa Senators’ medical team continues to monitor players and staff and are following all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the greater community,” the team said in its statement.

On Tuesday, the NHL extended the self-quarantine period for its players through April 15. The league first issued a self-quarantine guideline through March 27 when the season was paused and that was then extended to this coming Saturday.

The NHL is still expressing hope it can resume its season, but no decisions have been made on whether that will include any or all of the remaining 189 regular-season games among the 31 teams, what the playoff format might be or if fans will be in the buildings for any potential games.

On Sunday, President Trump extended social-distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30.

The NHL has asked teams for arena availability through the end of August.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy stands on the field McCoy can use backup QB job to sharper skills as future coach
Joe Namath gets set to pass during Super Super Bowl III: Jets vs. Colts highlights
A Mets fan at the ticket window at What NY teams are doing about ticket plans, policies
Keith Hernandez at his home in Florida on How Keith Hernandez is spending his quarantine
Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy before an NFL game McCoy no stranger to unusual offseason circumstances
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks to Nets GM: NBA 'turning over every rock' to possibly play again soon
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search