Four more members of the Ottawa Senators’ organization, including three unidentified players, have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Members of the team and staff self-isolated on Friday, March 13, and are all doing well,” the Senators said in a statement. “All test results have now been received, and all those who tested positive have recovered.”

In all, seven NHL players – five from the Senators and two from the Colorado Avalanche – have tested positive since the league paused its season on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers and Knicks owner James Dolan has also tested positive.

The Senators have been hit the hardest among NHL teams in terms of known cases with seven people aboard the team’s charter flight back from California following a three-game trip to San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles testing positive.

“The Ottawa Senators’ medical team continues to monitor players and staff and are following all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the greater community,” the team said in its statement.

On Tuesday, the NHL extended the self-quarantine period for its players through April 15. The league first issued a self-quarantine guideline through March 27 when the season was paused and that was then extended to this coming Saturday.

The NHL is still expressing hope it can resume its season, but no decisions have been made on whether that will include any or all of the remaining 189 regular-season games among the 31 teams, what the playoff format might be or if fans will be in the buildings for any potential games.

On Sunday, President Trump extended social-distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30.

The NHL has asked teams for arena availability through the end of August.