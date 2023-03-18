Pastrnak, Ullmark lead Bruins past Wild 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — David Pastrnak scored his 47th goal of the season and Linus Ullmark made 29 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Saturday.

Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, which has won two in a row as it seeks to surpass the record 62 wins and 132 points in a season.

Pastrnak has six goals and seven assists in his past eight games and is second in the league in goals behind Connor McDavid, who started the day with 57.

Marcus Johansson and Oskar Sundqvist, both acquired by Minnesota at the trade deadline, scored goals. Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots in goal for the Wild.

Minnesota, which started the day one point behind Dallas for first and two points ahead of Colorado in the Central Division, hadn’t lost in regulation since Feb. 15 against the Avalanche. The Wild were 11-0-3 in their previous 14 games.

Johansson, who was acquired from Washington for a third-round draft pick, opened the scoring against the East leaders midway through the first.

Minnesota appeared to take a 2-0 lead, but a goal by Matt Dumba was waived off after a review for offsides.

Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) celebrates with defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) after Krejci scored a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Stacy Bengs

The Wild had two apparent scores taken away by offsides reviews in the game. Connor Dewar was clearly offside on the Dumba goal and Matt Boldy was declared offside after he passed the puck entering the zone and appeared to cross the line before the puck.

DeBrusk then tied the game before the first intermission with his 21st goal of the season. Pastrnak and Krejci scored in the second period. It was Krejci’s first goal in 11 games.

The Bruins (52-11-5) had lost three of four before winning the past two games. They’re looking to surpass the NHL-record 62 wins by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning. They also have a chance to surpass the record 132 points amassed by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

Sundqvist scored for the second-straight game in the third on the power play. He has two goals in six games for Minnesota since being acquired for a fourth-round draft pick.

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) tries to score a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Stacy Bengs

Boston entered the game with the best penalty kill in the league, killing 85.7% of their shorthanded situations.

Bergeron answered with his 25th goal of the season and Frederic tallied an empty-net goal.

QUITE A PAIR

Bergeron and Brad Marchand assisted on DeBrusk’s goal in the second, the 407th time in their careers they’ve combined on a goal. It set a new franchise record, surpassing the total of Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge. Marchand had three assists in the game.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Finish their five-game road trip at Buffalo on Sunday.

Wild: Host Washington on Sunday.