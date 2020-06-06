K’Andre Miller saw the word, scrolling up on his laptop screen, over and over. It was early April, and the 20-year-old former first-round pick had signed his first professional contract with the Rangers a couple of weeks earlier, and was taking part in an introductory gathering with Rangers fans over the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Someone hijacked the call and began repeatedly typing the most vile racial epithet so Miller, the biracial son of a black father and white mother, would see it.

The Rangers and the NHL made strong statements after the incident, and promised an investigation. Miller’s college coach, the former Ranger Tony Granato, as well as some of his future Rangers teammates came out with statements on social media in support of the University of Wisconsin product.

Miller, a Minnesota native, didn’t say anything himself about the incident until he put up a statement on Twitter on Monday, in which he addressed the turmoil and unrest that had resulted all over the country since a black man named George Floyd had been killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

“I’ve struggled for months to find the words to express my frustration and anger over the Zoom conference call incident when I was to be introduced after signing my NHL contract,’’ Miller’s statement began. The 6-4, 211-pound defenseman, a first-round pick in 2018, went on to say that he struggles “because I have never been fully accepted by the black community or the white community.’’

Seth Jones, the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman, gets that.

“I completely understand what he’s saying, because I think I feel the same way,’’ Jones, who himself has a black father and white mother, told Newsday in a telephone interview. “Since I’m biracial, I’m not going to sit here and say I’m part of the white community, or part of the black community. I’m just me.’’

Jones, 25, is a role model of sorts for Miller. They have never met, but they play the same position, and are of similar size (Jones is 6-4, 209) and play a similar, two-way game. Miller has said he tries to pattern himself after Jones, a four-time NHL All-Star Game participant.

Jones, however, admits he has not felt the sting of racism in hockey the way Miller has. Miller said in his Twitter post that, in youth hockey, he had been “targeted because of my race’’ by some opposing coaches, players and parents. Jones, who grew up in suburban Dallas and whose father is former NBA player Popeye Jones, said he never had to deal with any of that.

“I haven’t been subjected to any racism, personally. Neither have my two brothers (Justin and Caleb, a defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers),’’ he said. “I know I’m one of the very few people that probably haven’t, and I’m obviously very fortunate for that.’’

Jarome Iginla, the former Calgary Flames forward who retired in 2017 after a 21-season NHL career that produced 625 goals and 1,300 points, is biracial as well. Like Miller and Jones, he also has a black father and white mother. Like Jones, he said he never dealt with racism in the game.

But he also understood Miller’s feelings of not being accepted by either the black or white communities.

“I can understand where he’s coming from,’’ Iginla, a lock to be a first ballot Hockey Hall of Famer in 2020, said. “I do remember one incident, after a night out, and a black guy asked me, ‘Are you a black hockey player, or a white hockey player?’ And that was a tough question. I said, ‘I’m both . . . I’m a black hockey player. But my mom’s white. I’m both.’ He didn’t like the answer.’’

In talking about the current protests going on across the country against systemic racism and police treatment of people of color, both Jones and Iginla are in favor of the protests (Iginla called them “powerful’’) and would prefer they stay peaceful. Both spoke about the hope for meaningful change coming as a result of the protest.

“Hopefully, we can all come together and unify as one, coming out of this,’’ Jones said.

As for their hope for Miller, both men wish him nothing but the best.

“That was a terrible, terrible thing,’’ Iginla said of Miller’s Zoom experience. “That’s not what the NHL is."

“I wish him a great career, a long career, to carry the torch,’’ Iginla continued. “And be positive. I look forward to watching him enjoy playing in New York for the Rangers, and they’ll be one of the most fun teams to have success for in a sporting environment. I wish him the best, and to have fun.’’