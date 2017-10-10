Adam Cracknell, the veteran right wing who was claimed off waivers from Dallas on Monday, will slide right into the Rangers’ lineup against St. Louis at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Cracknell, 32, will be on the fourth line with center David Desharnais and left wing Paul Carey.

“When he became available, we talked with our pro scouts and [assistant coach] Lindy [Ruff] and they felt he was a fourth-line player, a right-handed shot who can play the wing and the middle and help on the penalty kill,” head coach Alain Vigneault said. “We felt it gave us a little more depth. Lindy said a lot of great things about him, so we’re going to give him an opportunity to show what he can do.”

Cracknell has played 204 NHL games for five teams and scored a career-high 10 goals last season.

“I played for Lindy [who coached the Stars] and had a good season under him,” said Cracknell, who will wear No. 25. “He just gave me an opportunity, got a lot of minutes. I was just going to the net and got some lucky bounces, and tried not to spend too much time in our d-zone . . . I’m a pretty simple player, heavy on the forecheck, I try to be physical, be a big body in front of the net. That’s my goal.”

The Rangers released former Blackhawks forward Andrew Desjardins from his tryout.