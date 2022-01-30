Adam Fox won’t be going to the NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Sunday. Fox, who is on injured reserve and has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury suffered in Thursday’s loss to Columbus, had been one of two Rangers – forward Chris Kreider being the other – selected to play in the game, which is on Saturday in Las Vegas. He will be replaced by Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Fox, the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league’s best defenseman, led all NHL defensemen in scoring this season heading into Sunday, with 47 points, on seven goals and 40 assists. The third-year player from Jericho would have been participating in his first All-Star Game.

Igor unfazed by shot totals

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who made 40 saves and earned his 21st win of the season in the Rangers’ last-minute 3-2 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken Sunday at the Garden, said he did not complain to his teammates about being outshot 25-12 through the first period (and 42-24 for the game).

"Honestly, I don't think that shot ratio makes that much of a difference,’’ Shesterkin (21-5-2) said through an interpreter. "There are a lot of teams that just love shooting from any position, wherever they can. And they're not really that dangerous. So [shot totals are] not the most important thing.’’

Blue notes

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Forward Filip Chytil missed his fourth straight game for the Rangers with a lower-body injury, though Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said the 22-year-old is getting better and the coach did not rule out Chytil possibly returning for Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers at the Garden. That will be the Rangers’ final game before the NHL All-Star break. Forward Kaapo Kakko, who is on IR with an upper-body injury, missed his fourth game … The Rangers used the same lineup as Friday against Minnesota. F Tim Gettinger and D Nils Lundkvist were the scratches.