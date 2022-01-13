SAN JOSE, Calif. – Defenseman Adam Fox and forward Chris Kreider were named Thursday as the Rangers’ representatives to the NHL All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. It is the first time since 2011-12 that the Rangers have had multiple players selected for the All-Star Game. Center Mika Zibanejad is the Rangers’ selection for the "Last Man In’’ fan vote.

Fox, the Jericho native and reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman, will be making his first All-Star appearance, while Kreider, who hails from Boxford, Mass., will be making his second. He went to the All-Star Game in 2020 as a replacement for an injured Artemi Panarin.

Fox entered Thursday tied with Panarin for the Rangers lead in scoring with 36 points. His 31 assists were tied with Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman for fourth-most in the league overall and first among defensemen.

Kreider entered Thursday with 21 goals, sixth-most in the league, and 12 power-play goals, second in the league to Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

Zibanejad was third on the Rangers in scoring, with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) and led all Rangers’ forwards in time on ice (19:55 per game).

Lafreniere in COVID protocol

Forward Alexis Lafreniere was the latest player to enter COVID-19 protocol, the Rangers announced. Forward Lauri Pajuniemi was called up from the taxi squad to replace him on the roster.

Lafreniere, who took part in the morning skate, joined forwards Julien Gauthier, Ryan Reaves, Barclay Goodrow and coach Gerard Gallant in protocol. Gauthier and Reaves were eligible to exit protocol Thursday, but did not. Gallant should be eligible Friday and Goodrow Saturday.

Hunt skates with team

Forward Dryden Hunt participated in the morning skate. It was his first practice with the team since he suffered an upper-body injury in the opening game of the current road trip, last Thursday in Las Vegas. Hunt was placed on injured reserve last Friday, and will be eligible to return to the lineup for the finale of the trip, Saturday in Philadelphia