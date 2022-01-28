Rangers defenseman Adam Fox goes on IR

After leaving Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets early in the third period, Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was placed on injured reserve by the club on Friday, meaning he will be out of action for at least seven days.

The move meant Fox would not be available to play in Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden, where Henrik Lundqvist’s No. 30 will be retired to the building’s rafters before the game, and he will be out at least until the NHL All-Star break. After Friday, the Rangers have two more games before the break, Sunday afternoon against the expansion Seattle Kraken, and Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. Both of those games are also at the Garden.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant had said after Thursday’s game that Fox, the Jericho native and reigning Norris Trophy winner, had suffered an upper body injury in the game and his status was "day-to-day.’’

"I'm sure it's a minor injury,’’ Gallant said. "It's not like he left with a serious injury.’’

The move could jeopardize Fox’s ability to play in the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, with the All-Star Skills Competition set for the night before.

With defenseman Patrik Nemeth still off the roster while dealing with a personal situation, the Rangers recalled defenseman Nils Lundkvist to the active roster from the taxi squad to fill Fox's spot on the roster. They also moved forward Morgan Barron to the taxi squad and recalled forward Tim Gettinger from the taxi squad to the active roster. That move could signify that forward Filip Chytil, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, may be available to play Friday night against the Wild.