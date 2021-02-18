Every team has injuries, of course, so losing defenseman Jacob Trouba for 4-6 weeks to a broken thumb isn’t something the Rangers have time to feel sorry for themselves about. As they entered Thursday’s game in Philadelphia against the Flyers – their first road game since Jan. 28 in Buffalo – the Rangers were saying all the right things about needing other people to step up their play to make up for Trouba’s absence.

"Yeah, listen it's a big blow, but in this shortened season and these circumstances, every team has it,’’ coach David Quinn said after practice Wednesday. "So it's just, ‘next man up.’ The good news was K'Andre (Miller) skated… and looks like he'll be ready to play (Thursday). So we'll plug him in, and everybody on that ‘D’ corps has got to play a little bit better. That's all. It can't be one guy; it's got to be everybody.’’

"It falls on everyone to step up when you lose a guy as important to our D corps as Troubs,’’ defenseman Adam Fox said. "But, like I said before, it's just an opportunity for guys to take on a little more of a role, and kind of take over.’’

Fox, the second-year player from Jericho who turned 23 on Wednesday, will be first on the list to "take on a little more of a role.’’ The 5-10, 183-pounder already had established himself as the team’s No. 1 defenseman, playing the most minutes (24:56 average time on ice) of anyone on the roster entering Thursday. He runs the first power-play unit, and he and his regular partner, fellow sophomore Ryan Lindgren, are generally the first defense pair out on the penalty kill. And Fox led the team in even-strength ice time, as well.

But with Trouba out, Fox’s ice time figures to go even higher, and he may also be asked to do some of the other things Trouba was counted on for, like being a leader in the locker room and on the bench.

Miller, the 21-year-old rookie who has taken on more and more responsibility and ice time as the season has gone on, had missed Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Devils with an upper- body injury. But upon his re-entry to the lineup he also woud no doubt be asked to do more, as well. In the last game he did play, last Friday’s 1-0 loss to the Boston Bruins, Miller had been working the point on the second power-play unit, alongside Trouba, his regular partner in even-strength and penalty-killing situations. Without Trouba – and with Tony DeAngelo banished from the team earlier this month – Miller likely will be the only defenseman on the second power-play unit for the foreseeable future.

Brendan Smith, who missed four games with an upper-body injury before returning to the lineup in place of Miller on Tuesday, rotated in with Miller and Jack Johnson (returning to practice for the first time since Jan. 26) on Wednesday. With Johnson not yet cleared to return after suffering a groin strain, Smith and Miller were most likely to partner on the second defense pair Thursday, though Quinn wouldn’t commit to that beforehand.

The coach said Wednesday he was mulling his options for who could partner with Miller, and another choice might be Libor Hajek, who started the season on the taxi squad but whose game has grown since he entered the lineup Feb. 4, on his 23rd birthday. Hajek played a season-high 20:14 Thursday and was solid in his own end of the ice. Since he entered the lineup, he’s been the right defenseman on the third pair, partnered with Island Park native Anthony Bitetto, but could be ready for more responsibility.