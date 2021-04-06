TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers defenseman Adam Fox stays hot on offense

New York Rangers' Adam Fox celebrates his third-period,

New York Rangers' Adam Fox celebrates his third-period, shorthanded goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Adam Fox is so hot, he can have a three-point night, as he did Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and no one even bats an eye anymore.

Fox had a goal and two assists to extend his point-scoring streak to a career-high 11 games, and with five goals and 31 assists, for 36 points, he pulled into a tie with Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman for most points in the league by a defenseman.

"Obviously it's nice to produce and get some points,’’ Fox said, when asked to describe what it is like for him during his streak, in which he’s had three goals and 18 assists (21 points). "Earlier in the year, I was still playing well, maybe not getting points here or there, but I knew if I just keep playing the way I do and keep trying to make plays, eventually you know points will come.

"So it's not really something that I'm going into a game thinking about. I think if you play well and create chances, points will come. Obviously, being able to help the team get some goals is nice, and to get rewarded a little bit is a good feeling, too.’’

 

DiGiuseppe's turn

With everyone healthy and the roster full, the Rangers find themselves with two extra forwards, meaning two healthy scratches for every game. On Tuesday, it was Julien Gauthier, who exited the lineup after having played seven straight games, and Brett Howden, who rejoined the team Monday after completing his COVID-19 protocol.

Phillip DiGiuseppe, who had been scratched Saturday against Buffalo to make room for Vitali Kravtsov to make his NHL debut, returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Blue shorts

The game was the first of 17 straight in the Metropolitan Area for the Rangers, who don’t leave the area until the final two games of the season, in Boston . . . D Nils Lundkvist, a 2018 first-round pick playing for Lulea in the Swedish Hockey League, was named the Borje Salming award winner, given to the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL. Lundkvist had 14 goals and 32 points in the regular season for Lulea.


Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

