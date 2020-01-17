Adam Fox is not a very excitable guy. Yes, the rookie Rangers defenseman from Jericho thought it was cool to play his first game as a pro in NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, minutes away from where he grew up, but when pressed about just how much of a thrill it was to him, the even-keeled 21-year-old insisted it just wasn’t that big of a deal.

“I think fans and media people probably think it’s a little more for me than it is right now, just because… I try and treat every game like the same,’’ Fox said Thursday night after the Rangers stunned the Islanders, 3-2, on a last-minute power play goal by Chris Kreider.

Fox only had a few moments to talk because he had to shower and dress and go see his family, which was at the game. Since he plays his home games at Madison Square Garden, his parents and brother and friends come to see him play there all the time. So for him, coming home to Long Island wasn’t some kind of major event. Fox, who lives in Manhattan, didn’t bother to make the trip out to the Island after Wednesday’s practice to have dinner with his parents the night before the game.

“I see my family all the time, which is great for me,’’ he said. “It’s not like I’m treating it like a vacation coming back on Long Island and going home for dinner. We came down [Thursday] from the city.’’

For Fox and the Rangers – who did not practice Friday – the important thing was to take two points from a division rival, not just to beat the hated Islanders. As the Rangers fight to try and make up ground in the playoff race, the key for them is to win games against whoever they play. They have a game Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who currently hold the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and sit six points ahead of the Rangers, who have 50 points and are 23-19-4. They do face the Islanders again on Tuesday, in their last game before the All-Star break.

What coach David Quinn will do with his goaltending the next two games is the big question. Alexandar Georgiev started each of the last two games – both against the Islanders – and was brilliant, stopping 70 of 74 shots (.946 save percentage). Georgiev is 4-1 in five career appearances against the Islanders, with a 1.40 goals-against average and .955 save percentage.

While he insists he doesn’t get any special excitement in playing against the Islanders -- “I like playing against every single team in this league,’’ he said -- the temptation will be high to play him against the Islanders on Tuesday.

But with the Rangers currently carrying three goaltenders, who will face Columbus? Would Quinn consider riding a hot Georgiev for a third straight start, or will he turn to Igor Shesterkin, who started and won the first two games after his Jan. 6 callup from AHL Hartford, or Henrik Lundqvist, who started and lost against St. Louis Jan. 11? Shesterkin (2-0, 3.01 GAA) hasn’t played since Jan. 9; Lundqvist (9-10-3, 3.18) has played just once since Jan. 2.