STAMFORD, Conn. — Adam Fox was a little winded when he sat down to talk with the assembled media for the first time as a Ranger. All that on-ice sprinting during the second day of the Rangers’ prospect development camp on Tuesday took something out of him.

“It was tough,’’ Fox said with a tired smile about his workout. “It was my first conditioning test that I’ve done at any of the development camps. So it was definitely new, but I got through it.’’

Fox, the 21-year-old Jericho native the team acquired in a trade with the Hurricanes on April 30, is one of 37 prospects attending the camp this week at Chelsea Piers Connecticut. The offensive defenseman, who was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award this past season at Harvard, is one of several players at the camp considered a favorite to make the Rangers out of training camp in the fall.

“I think having guys in a similar position to me, trying hard to make the team and make an impact for the Rangers next year is good,’’ Fox said. “It’s something [where] guys can work together to try and do.’’

Fox was originally a third-round pick by the Flames in 2016, but was traded in a multi-player deal with the Hurricanes last summer. The Rangers traded a second-round pick to the Hurricanes for the rights to Fox and quickly signed him to an entry-level contract. He joins restricted free agent Tony DeAngelo, veteran Kevin Shattenkirk and the newly acquired restricted free agent Jacob Trouba, as the top four righthanded-shooting defensemen on the roster, pending a trade or potential buyout of the 30-year-old Shattenkirk.

This is Fox’s fourth prospect camp, his first with the Rangers. He’s a little older than many of the prospects in camp, but said he still feels a little bit like a new guy. Though he said his goal is to make the Rangers out of training camp, Fox wasn’t willing to offer an opinion when asked where he sees himself potentially fitting on the roster.

“There’s a lot of great players and all I can really do is control how I play,’’ he said. “Obviously, being a young guy, just trying to make the team alone is a good start, and working from there. I think, for me, just put in my best play when they’re watching and have them make the decisions.’’

Fox, who played for the U.S. team at the world championships — alongside future teammates Brady Skjei and Chris Kreider — said he wanted to come to the Rangers.

“I saw a good opportunity here," Fox said. "It’s a team that’s rebuilding and trying to get a lot of young pieces to work with, going forward. So trying to be a part of that is something I saw as an exciting thing for me to do.’’