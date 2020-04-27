Speaking on an NHL-sponsored Zoom call Monday with fellow rookie standout defensemen Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes, Rangers rookie Adam Fox was asked about the physical pounding his defense partner, Ryan Lindgren, has taken this season.

“He had a streak of getting pucks to the face, high sticks – and it wasn’t even the way he plays, it was just unfortunate bounces,’’ Fox said of Lindgren. “So his face probably needed this quarantine a little bit to heal up.’’

The good-natured gibe was nothing more than Fox showing a little love and admiration for his steady partner, though. The two 22-year-olds, whose close friendship goes back to the days when they played together as teenagers in the U.S. National Team Development Program, developed into the Rangers’ most reliable defense pair over the course of their 58-plus games together.

The two players were nearly inseparable once Lindgren got called up from AHL Hartford on Oct. 28. Coach David Quinn put them together immediately, and they remained together for 58 of the 60 games Lindgren played, developing into the Rangers’ most reliable pair.

Fox recalled, on their first shift together, sending a pass to Lindgren that hopped over his stick and got Lindgren crunched by an opposing player.

“That was his first shift as my ‘D’ partner,’’ Fox said of Lindgren. “So we’ve come a long way from there. He thinks the game really well, and he complements me so much. And he’s willing to stay back and make smart outlet passes. And he’s a tough guy.

“And I think the way I play, he just suits me really well as a ‘D’ partner.’’

The way Fox, the Jericho native, played this season had begun to get him talked about as a serious candidate for the Calder Trophy, as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, along with Hughes and Makar. Before the NHL paused on March 12, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox was fifth in scoring among rookies, with 42 points (Hughes was first, with 53 points, and Makar second, with 50), but he was first among first-year players in plus-minus, with plus-22 (Makar was plus-12, Hughes minus-10).

Monday’s call was moderated by NHL Senior V.P. of Communications John Dellapina, who asked the three players questions like who was their favorite player when they were growing up (Fox’s was Nicklas Lidstrom, though he loved watching tape of former Ranger Brian Leetch), and which opposing player they’d least like to see rushing the puck toward them with the game on the line. All three chose Edmonton’s Connor McDavid as the toughest opposing forward to defend, and all identified Montreal’s Shea Weber as the opposing defenseman they’d least like to see winding up for a shot as they battled for position in front of the net.

Dellapina asked Fox about the challenge of killing a penalty and staring at a one-time shot by Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

“I might try and throw [Ryan] Lindgren there, because he’ll eat anything, really,’’ Fox said.