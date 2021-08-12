Rangers excited over big changes for  coming season

STAMFORD, Conn. — Training camp for the Rangers’ 2021-22 season is a month away, and as the NHL prepares to go back to a full 82-game season, with fans in arenas from Day 1, players are starting to get excited.

On Thursday, several current and former NHL players, including current Rangers Chris Kreider and Adam Fox, were able to gather in Stamford for Smashfest, the annual ping pong tournament organized by former Ranger Dominic Moore where players mingle with fans in an effort to raise money to fight against cancer and to learn more about concussions.

"I think this is one thing that really got lost in the craziness of the pandemic — we didn’t have the same opportunities to gather like this to contribute to a charity,’’ Kreider said. "So, to see this turnout, I’ve been to this event in Toronto — Dom has done a terrific job of building this to where it is now — and I’m really happy to be a part of this. This is a terrific event for an unbelievable cause, and it feels like there’s some element of normalcy.’’

Both Kreider and Fox were also excited to talk about the upcoming Rangers season, after all the change the organization has had since the 2021 season ended.

Team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton were fired -- both replaced by Chris Drury and coach David Quinn was also let go, replaced by Gerard Gallant. Forward Pavel Buchnevich was traded to the St. Louis Blues, while the team also traded for, and then signed, former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow and former Vegas Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves, while also signing free agent defensemen Patrik Nemeth and Jarred Tinordi.

"I’m really excited,’’ Fox said. "Obviously there are changes made — it stinks losing people that you got close with, [but] yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to get going.’’

Kreider was asked about the move by Drury to add grit and toughness to the lineup with the acquisitions of Goodrow, Reaves, Tinordi and Sammy Blais, who came from St. Louis in the Buchnevich trade.

"As a player, [adding toughness is] not something I really concern myself with, but I see guys who compete hard, guys who play ‘North,’ who want to get to the inside; who know who they are as players, who have played within a defined role and know how they can help a team win,’’ Kreider said of the new guys.

There was talk, too, about the possibility the Rangers may name a captain this season. They haven’t had a captain since Ryan McDonagh was traded to Tampa Bay at the deadline in February 2018. Both Kreider, the longest-tenured Ranger, and Fox, the newly minted Norris Trophy winner as the league’s best defenseman, would be candidates to be named captain. But both downplayed the significance of naming a captain.

"Thinking back the last couple years, regardless of whether someone was wearing a ‘C’ or an ‘A’ or nothing, we’ve had leaders in the room,’’ Kreider said. "We’re going to continue to have leaders. We’ve got some terrific veterans who have stepped up the last few years and I’ve been incredibly proud of that group.’’

The Rangers signed forward Brennan Othmann, their first-round pick in last month’s NHL draft, to an entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

Othmann, 18, played in the Swiss League in 2020-21 after the OHL did not play due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 34 games for EHC Olten, a second-division team, he had seven goals and nine assists (16 points) with 64 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 175-pounder, whom the Rangers took 16th overall, played with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL in 2019-20 and had 17 goals, 16 assists (33 points) in 55 games.

A native of Scarborough, Ontario, he helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2021 World U-18 Championship, scoring three goals with three assists in seven games.