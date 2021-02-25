It won’t be a full house, but the Rangers are certainly looking forward to having fans back inside Madison Square Garden Friday night when they play the Boston Bruins in the opener of a two-game weekend set against the East Division leaders.

"It'll be exciting,’’ coach David Quinn said after practice Thursday of his team playing in front of a live audience for the first time in nearly a year. "Like I said last time we talked about this, it's been strange, because we've actually been getting used to playing in front of nobody. So I don't care if there's 15, or 1,500 people in the building, or 15,000. It's gonna be nice to have people there cheering you on. And you know, our guys are excited about it.’’

The last time the Rangers played a game in front of fans was March 11 of last year when they lost, 3-2, in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. Their last game at the Garden in front of fans was on March 7 in a 6-4 loss to the Devils.

With Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Feb. 10 announcement that fans would be allowed to attend sporting events beginning this week, there are expected to be roughly 1,800 spectators Friday, 10 percent of the building’s 18,006 capacity for hockey. The Knicks had 1,981 in attendance for Wednesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Three of those in attendance Friday will be defenseman Adam Fox’s parents and his brother.

"Obviously, being from New York, it's always special to play at the Garden with fans,’’ said Fox, who is from Jericho. "It's definitely been a long time. We missed the fans at the Garden, so we’re definitely excited to have them there.’’

Fox said his family had to get tested in accordance with the protocols to attend the game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I know they're definitely really excited to be there and watch the game live, so it'll definitely be fun,’’ he said.

Chytil returns to practice

Center Filip Chytil practiced with the team for the first time since he suffered what the Rangers described as an upper-body injury in a collision with Pittsburgh winger Evan Rodrigues Jan. 24.

"It's great to finally be around the guys, and feel the puck,’’ Chytil said. "I can't wait to be back.’’

Chytil, who had been playing well when he got hurt (two goals, one assist in five games) told the media he had a hand injury. While he was out with that, he also spent time on the team’s COVID-19 list, though he is off it now.

"I'm happy that these two things were in the same time, because that wouldn't be good if I would get back with the hand, and in another week, I would get COVID,’’ he said. "So I'm happy I can recover from both these things and be back now.’’

Although a return Friday seems unlikely, Quinn wouldn’t rule it out, calling Chytil "day-to-day.’’

"We have to see him, probably in practices, a little bit more, but we'll see,’’ Quinn said.

Georgiev to start vs. Bruins

Quinn said Alexandar Georgiev (2-2-2, .893 save percentage) will start in goal Friday. He made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss Feb. 10 to the Bruins.

Igor Shesterkin (4-6-1, .919 save percentage), who started seven of the last nine games, played in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.