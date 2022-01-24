Rangers top Kings on Adam Fox's shootout clincher

Adam Fox hadn’t taken a shootout shot in a long time, probably going back all the way to his junior hockey days, he said.

But the Norris Trophy winner sure looked like a guy who knew what he was doing when he stepped up as the 12th shooter in the tiebreaker Monday night and calmly went to his backhand and roofed the winning shot over L.A. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick to give the Rangers a 3-2, come-from-behind victory at Madison Square Garden.

"Well, I think he should be one of our top shooters,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Fox, after his team won its second straight game and fifth in the last six to improve to 28-11-4. "He doesn't love to do it a lot. But I think after tonight's goal, he's going to get a lot of confidence from it. He's got skill, he’s got talent, he made incredible move. I talked to him earlier in the year about going and he said, ‘No, I don't feel comfortable going.’ But I think that's going to change now.’’

Fox said he had two moves he was debating with himself which to use. In the end, he went forehand-backhand and made it look easy.

"The one I did, I'm comfortable doing that,’’ he said. "And I didn't want to overcomplicate anything, so I just made a little fake there and, you know, I’m just glad it worked out.’’

It worked out in large part because goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped 34 shots in regulation and overtime to keep the Rangers in it, and then stopped four of six in the shootout to set Fox up to win the game. It also worked out because after being outshot 11-3 in the first period, and then trailing 2-1 after two periods, Barclay Goodrow tipped in a shot from Artemi Panarin to tie the score at 2-2 with 5:45 left in regulation time to force the overtime.

In the shootout, Panarin had to score in the third round and Alexis Lafreniere had to do the same in the fifth round to keep it for the Rangers. After Shesterkin turned aside Arthur Kaliyev in the sixth round, Fox scored to win it.

Chris Kreider’s 30th goal, a power play goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in the first period, had opened the scoring. For Kreider, who earlier in the day had been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week, after scoring a hat trick on Saturday and five total goals in three games last week, it was the first time in his career he had reached the 30-goal plateau. And it made him the NHL leader in goals, putting him one ahead of Alex Ovechkin.

But Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo, on a power play, scored in the second period to give the Kings (21-17-5) the lead heading into the second intermission.

With Kaapo Kakko having gone on injured reserve with an upper-body injury – he’s "week-to-week,’’ Gallant said at the morning skate – and Filip Chytil (lower-body injury) also unavailable, Gallant had had to come up with some different line combinations to make up for their absences.

He started the game with Panarin playing right wing on the top line, with Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, but midway through the second period, he switched things up, and put Panarin back with his regular centerman, Ryan Strome, and Goodrow on the right wing.

He said he "had an idea’’ he might start with Panarin with Kreider and Zibanejad and switch it up during the game.

"If it would have started off, real good [with Panarin on the Kreider-Zibanejad line] then I probably would left it alone,’’ he said.

After Goodrow’s goal tied it, the Rangers had a chance to win the game in regulation, or early in the overtime, as the Kings’ Philip Danault was called for tripping with 1:14 remaining in regulation, giving the Rangers a power play that would carry over into the five-minute overtime.

But the power play, which had generated a ton of chances in the game, but ultimately went 1-for-5, could not produce the winner, and the game headed to the tiebreaker.