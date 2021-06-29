Adam Fox became a star for the Rangers in 2021, perhaps sooner than anyone had a right to expect.

The 23-year-old defenseman from Jericho, by way of Harvard, was named Tuesday night as the Norris Trophy winner, given to the best defenseman in the NHL, in only his second season of professional hockey, amassing 40 first place votes and a total of 743 points in the voting, 88 more than runner up Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman finished third.

Fox was announced as the winner on NBC Sports Network by Rangers great and Hall of Famer Brian Leetch, a two-time Norris Trophy winner himself. Fox becomes the second player to win the award in his second year, and the fourth Ranger to win the award joining Leetch (who won in 1992 and 1997), Harry Howell (1967) and Doug Harvey (1962).

Asked by Leetch who he would like to thank for helping him win the award, Fox thanked all his youth coaches, the Rangers organization and his teammates.

"You know, it’s an individual award, but without those guys, nothing’s possible,’’ he said while also thanking his dad Bruce, mom Tammy and older brother Andrew.

Fox won the Norris one year after he finished fourth in the voting for the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year. That award went to Makar.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fox was the first Rangers player to be a Norris Trophy finalist since Leetch won the award for the second time. Fox was second in the league in scoring among defensemen with 47 points (five goals and 42 assists) in 55 games, finishing one point behind Edmonton’s Tyson Barrie. Fox led all defensemen in assists, and he led the Rangers in ice time, running the point on the first power play and also playing on the penalty kill as well as matching up against the opposition’s top lines at five-on-five.

Fox wasn’t the only Ranger to be honored Tuesday night. Rookie defenseman K’Andre Miller was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. Miller, 21, a first-round pick in 2018, played in 53 games and led all rookie defensemen in goals with five (5-7-12) and joined Devils defenseman Ty Smith, Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and forwards Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators, Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars and Calder Trophy winner Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild.

Miller became the fourth Rangers defenseman to make the All-Rookie team, joining Brady Skjei (2017) Michael Del Zotto (2010) and Leetch (1989).