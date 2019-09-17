Adam Fox, the 21-year-old defenseman from Jericho, via Harvard, has been a Rangers fan his entire life, and so, yes, he said, he is “pretty excited’’ to make his Rangers preseason debut Wednesday against the Devils.

“My first time in a Rangers jersey at MSG, yeah,’’ Fox said after practice Tuesday. “Obviously, it’s preseason, so it’s a little different, but I’m definitely excited to get out there with some of the guys in a Rangers sweater, definitely.’’

Fox, a righthanded-shooting, offensive-minded defenseman, is slated to partner on defense with fellow 21-year-old Libor Hajek, a lefty shooter who plays a two-way game and who looked strong in five games with the Rangers after getting called up from AHL Hartford last season. They are penciled in as the second pair, behind the top pair of Brady Skjei and Jacob Trouba.

Asked if he will get tickets for his dad, Bruce, a former Rangers season ticketholder, and his mom Tammy, Fox quipped, “I get a few tickets, so we’ll see if I give them some.’’

Fox, whom the Rangers acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes after last season, was a standout player for the Rangers’ team of prospects that went to the Traverse City Prospects Tournament just before training camp and has drawn praise from coach David Quinn for his play so far in training camp. He’s expected to help the Rangers’ power play (he’s slated to be on the second power play unit Wednesday) and could get even more opportunities to play big minutes if Tony DeAngelo continues to stay away from camp. DeAngelo is a restricted free agent and does not have a contract.

As far as what he thinks he needs to do in camp to secure a spot on the opening night roster, Fox said, “I think just show that I can play with these guys. I think that’s what everyone’s trying to do. It’s obviously a lot of great players out here, but just show that I can bring some offense and kind of fit in with everyone.’’