Adam Huska made his NHL debut in goal for the Rangers against the Avalanche on Wednesday night, a move that coach Gerard Gallant said was a nod to the team’s busy early December slate.

"You look at our schedule," Gallant said before the game. "We’ve got seven games in 11 days. It’s a tough battle, everybody’s busy. But the kid’s getting his first chance. We’re looking forward to it. He’s excited. We’re excited. We think it’s the right move."

Entering Wednesday night, Colorado led the NHL with an average of 4.14 goals per game. Gallant called it a "big time" test.

"Real good team, score lots of goals," the coach said. "It’s a good test. I’m sure he’s excited for his first NHL game."

Huska, a 24-year-old Slovak whom the Rangers drafted in the seventh round in 2015, was called up from Hartford of the AHL when Igor Shesterkin went on injured reserve last weekend.

Alexandar Georgiev has played well in Shesterkin’s place and won at Chicago, 6-2, on Tuesday night, but Gallant did not want him going back-to-back with another road game looming in Buffalo on Friday.

The Rangers got home from Chicago at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 6-4, 214-pound Huska has played a total of 56 games for Hartford over the past four seasons. He had a 2.20 goals-against-average and a 2-3-1 record in six games this season before being called up.

He was the backup to Farmingdale native Keith Kincaid there. Kincaid is out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Blue notes

Gallant said he has heard nothing from the league about Jacob Trouba's hit on Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira that sent Khaira to the hospital on Tuesday night after he was removed from the ice on a stretcher. It appeared to be a clean hit. Khaira was released from the hospital on Wednesday.