Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton has said over and over that while his club is rebuilding and intends to play a ton of young players this season, they cannot field a roster of all youngsters.

So, on the eve of training camp, Gorton made a move to add a veteran defenseman, trading depth defenseman Steven Kampfer, a fourth-round pick in next summer’s NHL draft and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Boston Bruins in exchange for 31-year-old defenseman Adam McQuaid.

McQuaid, a 6-4, 212-pounder, has played in 462 career games over parts of nine seasons, all with Boston, and scored 13 goals with 53 assists for 66 points and 652 penalty minutes. He was a member of the 2010-11 Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup, playing in 67 games and posting career highs in goals (3), assists (12), points (15) and plus/minus (+30). He played in 38 games last season, collecting one goal and three assists with 62 penalty minutes. He was credited with 80 hits and 56 blocked shots. He also played in 12 playoff games.

Kampfer, whose season ended prematurely last season because of a broken foot, played in 32 games over the past two seasons for the Rangers, scoring one goal and two assists.