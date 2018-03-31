TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
42° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Alain Vigneault: Filip Chytil is a more confident player right now

Rangers coach impressed with 18-year-old center since he was called up last week from AHL Hartford.

Filip Chytil of the Rangers celebrates his third-period

Filip Chytil of the Rangers celebrates his third-period goal, his first in the NHL, against the Lightning with teammates Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes at Madison Square Garden on Friday, March 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

RALEIGH, N.C. — Filip Chytil, the 18-year-old center who scored his first NHL goal Friday against Tampa Bay, has been a different, and much better player in his second stint with the team than he was when he played in two games at the beginning of the season, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said.

“He’s more confident right now,’’ Vigneault said of Chytil, who was called up from AHL Hartford last Sunday, along with fellow teen Lias Andersson.

“He’s skating with the puck,’’ Vigneault said of Chytil. “You can really sense that he’s a powerful, strong, north-south skater. He wasn’t afraid [Friday] on three occasions, to take that puck to the net, even though there was traffic. And that’s where you score the goals.

“I mean, you’ve got to get to the front of the net; you’ve got to hack and whack,’’ Vigneault said. “And Filip has showed — I mean, it’s just a small segment here, but in the games that he’s been here so far — he’s shown that willingness to take the puck to the tough areas. And that’s very positive.’’

Desharnais out

Forward David Desharnais took a shot off his left wrist in Friday’s game and was unavailable to play against Carolina. Before the game, Vigneault said there were other bumps and bruises among his team’s forwards, and the actual lineup would be a last-minute decision.

The only change to the lineup was the insertion of Paul Carey to the lineup in place of Desharnais. Vigneault did tweak the lines a little, though, moving Kevin Hayes back to center, between Ryan Spooner and Pavel Buchnevich, and dropping Andersson to the fourth line, with Vladislav Namestnikov and Carey.

Ruff returns

Assistant coach Lindy Ruff, who missed Wednesday’s game after suffering a concussion in a fall at practice Tuesday, returned to the team for Friday’s game and made the trip to Raleigh as well.

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

The Yankees' Aaron Judge throws the ball as Yankees lose another outfielder, and maybe a reliever
Aaron Judge was penciled into the lineup batting Aaron Judge in CF as Yankees play Toronto
Jersey barriers are shown outside the Rogers Centre Man arrested after being spotted in Yankees’ clubhouse
Tyler Austin crosses plate on his two-run Austin powers Yanks’ offense with two HRs
Knicks guard Trey Burkedrives against Pistons center Andre Knicks fall to Pistons for loss No. 50
A Mets trainer escorts Mets relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak hurts oblique, will be re-evaluated