Alain Vigneault will be returning to the NHL for the 2019-20 season. The Flyers announced Monday that they had hired him as their 21st coach. Vigneault coached the Rangers for five seasons and led them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. He was fired at the end of the 2017-18 season, with the team entering a rebuilding phase.

He takes over a Flyers team that went 37-37-8 and fired coach Dave Hakstol and general manager Ron Hextall during the season. According to Pierre LeBrun, of TSN and The Athletic, Vigneault agreed to a five-year deal worth $25 million.

Vigneault, 57, has 648 wins in a 16-year NHL coaching career in which he led the Canucks for seven seasons before joining the Rangers in the summer of 2013. He started in Montreal, spending four seasons as coach of the Canadiens. With the Canucks, he reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, and was named Coach of the Year in 2006-07, his first season in Vancouver.

He is coaching Team Canada for the upcoming World Championships.

Report: Rangers to sign 2 Russians

According to The Athletic, the Rangers have reached agreement on entry-level contracts with goaltender Igor Shestyorkin and forward Vitali Kravtsov, young Russian stars whose KHL contracts expired after this season. The contracts are in effect until April 30, so the Rangers are not permitted to sign them, nor are they permitted to announce any agreements with them until May 1.

Shestyorkin, 23, went 24-3-1 with a 1.11 goals-against average and .953 save percentage, both best in the league, in 28 regular-season games for SKA St. Petersburg. His 10 shutouts tied for the league high, and his GAA and save percentage ranked second in league history.

At St. Petersburg, Shestyorkin, a fourth-round draft pick in 2014, shared the net with Magnus Hellberg, a former Ranger, and they also split time in the playoffs. Shestyorkin played the final game as St. Petersburg lost in seven to CSKA in the Western Conference Final. Shestyorkin appeared in 10 playoff games, compiling a 1.95 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Kravtsov, 19, was the Rangers' ninth pick overall last summer. This season he had eight goals and 13 assists in 50 games for Traktor Chelyabinsk, and led all players 20 or younger in goals, assists and points. He played for Russia in the World Junior Championships and had two goals and four assists in seven games.

Wolf Pack coach McCambridge fired

The Rangers announced they have fired Hartford coach Keith McCambridge, who led the Wolf Pack the past two seasons. His assistant, Joe Mormina, also was let go. Hartford finished last in the AHL's Atlantic Division with a record of 29-36-7-4.