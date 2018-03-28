WASHINGTON — When the Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night, they officially eliminated the Rangers from playoff contention, ending the Blueshirts’ run of seven straight seasons in the playoffs and 11 playoff appearances in 12 years.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault believes, however, that the team would have made the playoffs this spring if upper management had not made the decision last month to give up on this season, sell off some pieces at the trade deadline, and focus instead on rebuilding the roster for the future.

“Everyone in our organization, from ownership down, wants to win,’’ Vigneault said Wednesday, before his team played the Capitals at Capital One Arena. “I believe — and I know I’m not the only one that believes this — but everybody said that we were a ‘bubble’ team going in and I believe, and some other people also believe that we would have gotten in. But a tough decision was made for the long-term future of this organization and you have to respect it, and you have to do your jobs. And that’s what I’m trying to do, that’s what my staff is trying to do and that’s what the players are trying to do.’’

The Rangers were 25-24-5, and three points out of a playoff spot on Feb. 8, when management issued a letter to the fans on social media letting them know the team would be retooling the roster, getting younger, and going into a rebuilding mode. It came the day after the Rangers lost at home, 6-1, to the Bruins for their fourth straight loss and seventh in eight games. At the time, the lopsided loss to the Bruins dropped their record to 4-11 since the Winter Classic.

“The decisions we make going forward will be based on long-term and not trying to save the season,’’ GM Jeff Gorton told reporters at an impromptu news conference after practice that day. “Let’s face it: we’ve had a pretty good run for a while. Many years we’ve had a team where we’re looking to add [veteran players] at this time of year. Right now, as we sit last in our division, it’s become increasingly clear that’s not our team right now.’’

In the weeks after announcing their rebuild decision, the Rangers traded veterans Rick Nash, Michael Grabner, Nick Holden, J.T. Miller and captain Ryan McDonagh before the Feb. 26 trade deadline. They acquired two first round picks in this summer’s draft and several prospects, and they figure to be very active in the offseason in continuing to rebuild the team.

Part of their rebuild may include changing coaches. Vigneault is in his fifth year as the Rangers’ coach and is finishing the first year of a three-year contract extension he signed in Jan. 2017. In his first season behind the bench, 2013-14, he led the team to the Stanley Cup Finals, which they lost to the L.A. Kings in five games. He is a former Jack Adams award winner, as the NHL’s best coach, with Vancouver (2007).

But having changed much of the roster in the past couple seasons, the Rangers may want to change the voice behind the bench, as well.

Notes & quotes: Assistant coach Lindy Ruff fell on the ice and hit his head at the start of practice Tuesday and suffered a concussion, Vigneault said. Ruff did not make the trip to Washington, but Vigneault said he expects him to return to the team Thursday.