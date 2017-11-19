For the first time since joining the Rangers, center David Desharnais was the odd man out. Desharnais, 31, the former Canadien who signed a one-year contract during the summer, was scratched for Sunday night’s home game against the Senators.

After two road losses, Alain Vigneault shuffled the deck. The only line that remained intact was with Mika Zibanejad centering Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich. J.T. Miller was shifted from wing to center on that third line, and Paul Carey, who was scratched for the last three games, joined the fourth line.

Desharnais was 2-6-8, minus-3, with one assist in his last seven games. He said he thought he had a decent start to the season offensively but could be better defensively, adding that he and his line needed “to keep pucks out of the net.”

“He’s been giving us what we expected,” Vigneault said. “He’s got some offensive capabilities. He’s not very big, so sometimes in the d-zone, he can get outmuscled one on one, but he’s been in good position. Davey’s getting a little older, but he’s got a good understanding of the game and he’s working hard.”

Live, from New York, it’s Brady Skjei

The rapper Chance and a cast member portraying Brady Skjei on “Saturday Night Live” drew laughs and a torrent of comments from the Rangers.

In the skit, Chance played a freezing Lazlo Holmes, a Knicks reporter filling in for his hockey colleague. After some banter with the studio hosts, he asks an actor wearing a No. 76 jersey for an interview. “Come on over, dude,” Chance said and asks him to turn to check his name. “That’s an S, a K and a J all next to each other . . . so that’s a no.”

Skjei was watching and said Sunday: “It was hilarious. I got about 25 texts right away and my Twitter blew up.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sort of home for the holiday

New Rochelle’s Kevin Shattenkirk joined the Rangers this summer after spending virtually all of his career in St. Louis. He will be home for Thanksgiving “for the first time in who knows how many years,” he said with a grin. “But my parents will be in Nashville. Go figure.” The McDonaghs have invited him over for dinner.