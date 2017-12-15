Numbers aren’t always the sole reason a team is successful, but the stats certainly help explain why the Los Angeles Kings will be a major challenge tonight for the Rangers, who have lost their last two games, one in overtime.

The Kings are fourth in the NHL with 43 points (the Blueshirts have 35) and are 8-1-1 in the last ten. They are tops in the league on the penalty kill and in goals against average (2.28). And the Kings, who lead the Pacific Division, are a big, heavy team, crafted for the Western Conference.

The Rangers (16-12-3), meanwhile, are hanging on to the second wild-card spot in the East by a thread and continue to play without No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad. He took part in the morning skate, but will miss tonight’s game and tomorrow’s in Boston, his eighth and ninth while recovering from a concussion. The Blueshirts are 3-3-1 without him.

Coach Alain Vigneault said Zibanejad continues to improve and will skate on his own tomorrow and practice on Monday.

Vigneault made just one change in the lineup, with wingers Rick Nash and Michael Grabner switching spots.

“Grabs has been one of our best offensive players in the last few games, as far as getting chances and finishing. Nash has been getting some good looks, maybe with J.T. and Zuke, he’ll be able to finish on a couple of those.”

So Vigneault again chose to tweak, not to overhaul, the lines or d-pairs to start the game.

“Our game in Ottawa (the 3-2 loss), we gave up just eight scoring chances,” he said, “Didn’t play a bad game, didn’t play a great game. Unfortunately, we gave up an early goal in the first and in the third, so we were chasing that one, that made it very difficult.”

Henrik Lundqvist starts in goal. He is 14-8-2 with a 2.70 GAA and .916 save percentage. It is unclear whether he or Ondrej Pavelec will start tomorrow in Boston, a 5 p.m. game. Jonathan Quick (15-9-1, 2.30, .926) is the projected starter for the Kings.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Chris Kreider-David Desharnais-Pavel Buchnevich

Michael Grabner-Kevin Hayes-Jesper Fast

Rick Nash-J.T. Miller-Mats Zuccarello

Paul Carey-Boo Nieves-Jimmy Vesey

Defense

Ryan McDonagh-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal-Brendan Smith

Henrik Lundqvist