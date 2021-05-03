The Washington Capitals, because of injuries, discipline, personal and salary cap issues, dressed 17 skaters for Monday’s game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Halfway though the first period, they were down to 16 skaters.

With goaltender Ilya Samsonov and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov held out of the lineup for disciplinary reasons, and T. J. Oshie out for personal reasons, the Capitals got good news when Alex Ovechkin, who had missed four games with a lower body injury, and defenseman John Carlson, who had missed two games with a lower body injury, were able to dress. But Ovechkin played just one shift, for 39 seconds, before he returned to the locker room.

With defenseman Justin Schultz a no-go with a lower body injury, and with Washington not having enough salary cap space to call up someone from the taxi squad or the minor leagues, the Caps started with 11 forwards and six defensemen. When Ovechkin had to leave, that left them with 10 forwards.

Trouba will miss seventh game

Rangers D Jacob Trouba missed his seventh game with an upper body injury (possibly a concussion), forward Chris Kreider missed his third game with a lower body injury, and D Ryan Lindgren missed his second game with an upper body injury (also, possibly a concussion).

According to Rangers coach David Quinn, all the players remain officially day-to-day, meaning theoretically any of them could return to play in one or more of the final three games of the season, but there seems little point.

Kreider hasn’t played since appearing to catch his skate in a rut and falling down at the end of the Rangers’ game against Buffalo April 27. Trouba, who was injured on a hit by Matt Martin in a game against the Islanders April 20, practiced with the team twice last week, but did not take part in the morning skate Monday. Lindgren was also injured against the Islanders in the April 29 game.

Blue lines

Igor Shesterkin started in goal for the Rangers, his 17th start in the past 22 games… Phillip DiGiuseppe and D Anthony Bitetto were the Rangers’ healthy scratches… Monday was Pride Night at the Garden.