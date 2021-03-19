Chris Kreider said it was "tough to stomach," a queasiness familiar to 16 seasons’ worth of Alex Ovechkin’s NHL opponents.

But this one hurt a little extra for the Rangers, who for 53 minutes on Friday night played a brilliant defensive game against the Russian superstar and his powerful Capitals teammates at Capital One Arena in Washington.

As is often the case against Ovechkin, it was not enough.

He scored two goals on rebounds from close range, the first to tie the game with 6:42 remaining in the third period and the second to win it with 3:33 left, giving the Capitals a 2-1 victory and a seven-game winning streak.

Ovechkin extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and now has 720 career regular-season goals.

"He’s a Hall of Famer," interim Rangers coach Kris Knoblauch said after suffering his first loss in place of David Quinn, who along with the rest of his staff has missed the past two games because of COVID-19 protocols.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Knoblauch had won his first game, 9-0, over the Flyers, on Wednesday.

It appeared the Rangers would make him 2-0. They smothered the Caps for most of the game — Washington would finish with 18 shots on goal — and seemed poised for a 1-0 victory.

Artemi Panarin gave them the lead with a power-play goal at 16:42 of the first period off a nifty feed from Ryan Strome, who had gathered a rebound of Adam Fox's shot that banged off the post.

The goal gave Panarin seven points — three goals and four assists — in the four games since he returned from a personal leave.

The biggest drama between then and Ovechkin’s grand finale came in the second period when Ryan Lindgren took a puck to the face while sitting on the bench, briefly went to the dressing room for repairs, then returned.

Shortly thereafter, he leveled Ovechkin with a crushing body check that seemed to rattle Ovechkin, whose stick broke.

For the rest of the period, Capitals players jawed at Lindgren, although it was not clear why, because the hit seemed to be legal.

"That’s NHL hockey," Kreider said. "It’s a physical game. It’s a man’s game whenever you play against them."

Said Knoblauch, "I thought Lindy made a tremendous play. It was clean."

Ovechkin did not retaliate and later said he had no problem with Lindgren, calling it a "great hit." But he got his revenge nonetheless.

He tied it when he put home a puck that had bounced off teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov and trickled in front of goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Then Ovechkin did it again, putting in another loose puck, this time off a rebound he controlled with his skate. "Sometimes you have to get those really gritty ones," he said.

The Rangers had been 10-1-2 when leading entering the third period. Now they are 10-2-2.

"It was close throughout," Kreider said. "We were able to limit chances from a very good offensive team, so definitely a lot of good takeaways."

The Rangers (12-13-4) get another crack at Ovie and the Capitals (20-6-4) on Saturday night, with Knoblauch again behind the bench.

Kreider, who has been with the Rangers since 2012 and seen a lot, said the coaching situation is just the latest plot twist in a strange season.

"I think that is the overarching theme of the season: Chaos," he said. "Every day it seems like something else. The schedule’s obviously been wacky and with everything going on in the world, it’s a true test of character, because it’s something new every day.

"So I’m really proud of how our group’s handled it and how our group’s competed over the last two games. At this point we’re almost not surprised. It’s something new every day. I think it’s brought us closer together as a group, and it’s given us plenty of opportunities to face adversity and try to overcome it."