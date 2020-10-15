The Rangers avoided going to arbitration with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev when he and the team agreed to a contract, the club announced Thursday. According to CapFriendly, the contract is a two-year deal worth a total of $4.85 million, a salary cap hit of $2.425 million per season.

The 24-year-old Georgiev played in 34 games in 2019-20, going 17-14-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts. His games played, games started (32) and wins were all career highs, and tops among the Rangers. He started the season in a tandem with Henrik Lundqvist, but by the end of the season was the No. 2 goalie in a three-man group, ahead of Lundqvist and behind No. 1 Igor Shesterkin.

Georgiev, who was born in Bulgaria and moved to Russia as a child, was undrafted and signed with the Rangers after a tryout in 2017. He has played in 77 games over parts of three seasons, going 35-31-7, with a 3.00 GAA, .913 save percentage and four shutouts.

Georgiev was one of five restricted free agents with arbitration rights on the roster, and one of four to file for arbitration. He is the second RFA to sign, following forward Phillip DiGiuseppe, who signed a two-year deal on Tuesday. The remaining RFAs, who are awaiting their arbitration hearings, are defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forwards Ryan Strome and Brendan Lemieux. DeAngelo’s arbitration hearing is set for Monday, the first day of hearings. Strome’s hearing is set for Nov. 5, and Lemieux’s is Nov. 6.