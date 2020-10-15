TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsHockeyRangers

Alexandar Georgiev agrees to two-year, $4.85 million deal with Rangers

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev against the St. Louis

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev against the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

The Rangers avoided going to arbitration with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev when he and the team agreed to a contract, the club announced Thursday. According to CapFriendly, the contract is a two-year deal worth a total of $4.85 million, a salary cap hit of $2.425 million per season.

The 24-year-old Georgiev played in 34 games in 2019-20, going 17-14-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts. His games played, games started (32) and wins were all career highs, and tops among the Rangers. He started the season in a tandem with Henrik Lundqvist, but by the end of the season was the No. 2 goalie in a three-man group, ahead of Lundqvist and behind No. 1 Igor Shesterkin.

Georgiev, who was born in Bulgaria and moved to Russia as a child, was undrafted and signed with the Rangers after a tryout in 2017. He has played in 77 games over parts of three seasons, going 35-31-7, with a 3.00 GAA, .913 save percentage and four shutouts.

Georgiev was one of five restricted free agents with arbitration rights on the roster, and one of four to file for arbitration. He is the second RFA to sign, following forward Phillip DiGiuseppe, who signed a two-year deal on Tuesday. The remaining RFAs, who are awaiting their arbitration hearings, are defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forwards Ryan Strome and Brendan Lemieux. DeAngelo’s arbitration hearing is set for Monday, the first day of hearings. Strome’s hearing is set for Nov. 5, and Lemieux’s is Nov. 6.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman prior to an Perriman trending toward playing Sunday vs. Miami
Punter Riley Dixon, left, congratulates Graham Gano with A great trick play the Giants can't use again for a long time
La'Mical Perine of the Jets runs the ball With Bell gone, Perine is excited to show what he can do
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas during Glauber: The most important person in NY sports right now
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on during batting Boone: 'Razor thin' difference between Yankees and WS winner
Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford react in SBU men's basketball starts practice like no other
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search