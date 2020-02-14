TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers' goalie carousel is working

Alexandar Georgiev, left, makes one of his 36 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Columbus.   Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At Thursday’s morning skate, Rangers coach David Quinn was asked if Igor Shesterkin had become the No. 1 goaltender, and, with Shesterkin having made 42 saves in Tuesday’s win over Winnipeg, Quinn said that, yes, based on his play, Shesterkin was the No. 1 goaltender right now.

But after Shesterkin sat out the last two games with an ankle injury and Alexandar Georgiev backstopped the Rangers to wins on back-to-back nights, Quinn was asked after Friday’s 3-1 win over Columbus if his thinking had changed regarding his goaltenders.

“Well, we’re 10-5 with three (goaltenders),’’ Quinn quipped. “I'm thinking about bringing up a fourth.’’

Quinn amended his statement on who is the No. 1 goaltender. The position is a little more fluid, apparently.

“I know everybody’s made a big deal of the comment I made and I said right now (Shesterkin) was our No. 1,’’ Quinn said. “I really feel like we got three number one goalies and any time, one of them's going to emerge and go on a run. And you know I've been through this before as a coach, where you've got good goalies and you tell the guys, 'All right, guys, the hot streak can be the number one.' And that's kind of the situation we're in.’’

Keane called up

With defensemen Tony DeAngelo unable to play and the status of Marc Staal in question, the Rangers called up defenseman Joey Keane from AHL Hartford, and the 20-year-old was available to play if needed against the Blue Jackets.

Brendan Smith, who stepped in Thursday when Staal was unable to play in the 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota because of the flu, stayed in the lineup, replacing DeAngelo. Keane was on hand to step in for Staal in the event he had to miss a second straight game. Staal, it turned out, was able to play, and so Keane was scratched and did not make his NHL debut.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

