TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Alexandar Georgiev gets start in goal in place of Igor Shesterkin

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

CHICAGO — Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev got his second straight start Tuesday night in place of the injured Igor Shesterkin, and his second straight start against Chicago. And according to coach Gerard Gallant, the team had not decided, as of Tuesday’s morning skate, whether Georgiev would play again Wednesday, when the Rangers return home to Madison Square Garden to host the Colorado Avalanche.

Gallant said he didn’t know much about Adam Huska, the goaltender the Rangers called up from AHL Hartford Saturday to back up for Georgiev when Shesterkin was placed on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

"He’s a big guy [6-4, 214],’’ Gallant said. "Benny [Allaire, the Rangers’ Director of Goaltending] really likes him. So we’ll see.’’

Huska, 24, a Slovak, played college hockey for UConn and was a seventh-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2015. He is 2-3-1 for Hartford this season, with a goals-against average of 2.20 and a save percentage of .924. He had been serving as the No. 2 goalie in Hartford, behind Farmingville native Keith Kinkaid, but Kinkaid reportedly is in COVID-19 protocol, so when the Rangers needed a goaltender, it was Huska who got the call.

Gallant said he would not hesitate to turn to Huska Wednesday if need be.

Fleury going for 500th win?

Chicago goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 499th career victory Sunday in a shootout win against the Islanders, and would be going for No. 500 against the Rangers if he got the start Tuesday. Fleury was the goaltender for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, coached by Gallant.

"With Marc-Andre Fleury, he come to play every day,’’ Gallant said. "He had a big smile on his face every day. Teammates loved him; coaches loved him. He’s just a great person, and he deserves everything he gets, because he's been outstanding.’’

Isles game rescheduled

The game against the Islanders at the Garden that had been scheduled for Nov. 28 but was postponed due to the Islanders’ having eight players in COVID-19 protocol at the time, has been rescheduled by the NHL for Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Rangers right wing Julien Gauthier (15) is tied
Gauthier not yet making most of his scoring chances
Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) battles with Arizona
Zdeno Chara ponders what may be final return to Ottawa
AEW's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.
LIers return home with AEW at UBS Arena
Players for New York City FC and Atlanta
Will MLS Cup appearance help NYCFC get its own stadium?
New York Islanders Barry Trotz against the San
Trotz receives valuable info on COVID shutdowns from Ottawa coach
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during
Nets face challenge of containing Doncic in road trip opener
Didn’t find what you were looking for?