CHICAGO — Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev got his second straight start Tuesday night in place of the injured Igor Shesterkin, and his second straight start against Chicago. And according to coach Gerard Gallant, the team had not decided, as of Tuesday’s morning skate, whether Georgiev would play again Wednesday, when the Rangers return home to Madison Square Garden to host the Colorado Avalanche.

Gallant said he didn’t know much about Adam Huska, the goaltender the Rangers called up from AHL Hartford Saturday to back up for Georgiev when Shesterkin was placed on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

"He’s a big guy [6-4, 214],’’ Gallant said. "Benny [Allaire, the Rangers’ Director of Goaltending] really likes him. So we’ll see.’’

Huska, 24, a Slovak, played college hockey for UConn and was a seventh-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2015. He is 2-3-1 for Hartford this season, with a goals-against average of 2.20 and a save percentage of .924. He had been serving as the No. 2 goalie in Hartford, behind Farmingville native Keith Kinkaid, but Kinkaid reportedly is in COVID-19 protocol, so when the Rangers needed a goaltender, it was Huska who got the call.

Gallant said he would not hesitate to turn to Huska Wednesday if need be.

Fleury going for 500th win?

Chicago goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 499th career victory Sunday in a shootout win against the Islanders, and would be going for No. 500 against the Rangers if he got the start Tuesday. Fleury was the goaltender for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, coached by Gallant.

"With Marc-Andre Fleury, he come to play every day,’’ Gallant said. "He had a big smile on his face every day. Teammates loved him; coaches loved him. He’s just a great person, and he deserves everything he gets, because he's been outstanding.’’

Isles game rescheduled

The game against the Islanders at the Garden that had been scheduled for Nov. 28 but was postponed due to the Islanders’ having eight players in COVID-19 protocol at the time, has been rescheduled by the NHL for Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m.