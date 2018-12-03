TODAY'S PAPER
Alexandar Georgiev among Rangers sent down for more ice time

Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers makes a save

Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers makes a save against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 21. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
With five days between games, the Rangers decided to send backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev down to their Hartford Wolf Pack farm team Monday, along with forwards Matt Beleskey and Vinni Lettieri. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski was recalled from Hartford and will serve as the second goaltender in practice while Georgiev is away from the team.

Georgiev, who has been sent to Hartford on two previous occasions to get some ice time, presumably will play for the Wolf Pack in their game Wednesday at the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the Islanders’ farm team. Lettieri, who was called up from Hartford on Saturday and Beleskey, who was called up Sunday, presumably will play in the game as well.

Georgiev, 22, has appeared in eight games this season for the Rangers, posting a 4-4-0 record, with one shutout, a 3.37 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. But with Henrik Lundqvist healthy and playing well in front of him, he hasn’t seen regular ice time, and the Rangers had said all along they intended to send him to Hartford for games when he found himself sitting for extended stretches. He has played three games for Hartford this season, going 2-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

Lettieri and Beleskey were recalled to take the spots of injured forwards Mats Zuccarello (groin) and Vladislav Namestnikov (concussion protocol), who each missed the last three games. If both of those players are ready to return to practice, then the Rangers would have a full complement of forwards available for practices this week.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

