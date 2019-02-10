Alexandar Georgiev got the start in goal on his 23rd birthday.

“Georgie played well last game,’’ coach David Quinn said when asked why Georgiev, and not Henrik Lundqvist, got the start. “I thought Hank played real well the other night [in the 3-0 loss to Carolina] . . . Hank will play in Winnipeg [on Tuesday].’’

Georgiev said he hasn’t been able to truly celebrate his birthday for the past few years.

“I don’t think I’ve had a proper birthday for four or five years in a row now,’’ he said. “It’s always a game day.’’

Last year, Georgiev said, he got called up from AHL Hartford on his birthday. The Wolf Pack were in Syracuse at the time, and Georgiev had to fly to Winnipeg to meet the Rangers. He missed his connecting flight and had to wait for another, he said, and spent most of the day in the airport.

No 'home vacations'

Quinn was asked if there was any thought to bring 20-year-old rookie Brett Howden – out with a sprained MCL in his right knee – with the team on the trip to Winnipeg so he could get a chance to go home. The answer was most likely not.

“Well, day to day, you kind of evaluate the player, and if we think bringing him with us to continue to skate is going to be beneficial for him . . . but it’s such a short trip, I highly doubt it,’’ Quinn said. Then, after a pause, he added, “We’re not in the business of giving home vacations.’’

Prospect injured

Defenseman K’Andre Miller, one of the Rangers’ three first-round draft picks last summer, suffered an apparent injury to his left knee/leg when he crashed into the end boards in his game for the University of Wisconsin against Ohio State Saturday night. A team spokesman said Sunday that the Rangers had heard “nothing yet’’ regarding the severity of Miller’s injury.