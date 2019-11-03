GREENBURGH, N.Y. — After two straight impressive wins, not even coach/mixologist David Quinn seems to want to change anything right now with the Rangers. He’ll make an exception if No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad is ready to play Monday against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden, but other than that, Quinn would just as soon stay with the same formula that worked in wins against Tampa Bay Tuesday and Nashville Saturday.

Part of that formula is that Alexandar Georgiev has played well in goal in both games and as a result the 23-year-old Russian will make his third straight start Monday against the last-place Senators, who come in with a record of 3-8-1.

“He’s played very well,’’ Quinn said of Georgiev after Sunday’s practice. “Hank [Lundqvist] and I talked today, and that’s going to happen to Hank too . . . It’s not that Hank hasn’t played well, it’s just, we’ve got a little bit of mojo going and ‘Georgie’ has benefited from us playing well in front of him.’’

Quinn did say Lundqvist, who is 2-3 with a 3.58 goals-against average and .906 save percentage, will play Wednesday when the Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings.

In the meantime, Georgiev, who is 3-2-1 with a 2.27 goals-against average and .933 save percentage, said after Saturday’s win that he is feeling “quite sharp’’ right now. On Sunday he said he is happy to get a string of games, and admitted it does make it a little easier to maintain a rhythm. However, after spending the first half of last season as a backup to Lundqvist, when he sat for long stretches between starts and even went down to the minors a couple times to get some games in, he said he isn’t allowing himself to get comfortable with the more consistent workload.

“Not really,’’ he said. “It’s more day-to-day, and I’m happy that we got to win the last two games and I’m happy that I get to play again. I don’t think about it too much.’’

Notes & quotes: Zibanejad, who has missed two games with an upper-body injury that Quinn has said is not a concussion, skated on his own before the team practiced. Quinn said Zibanejad will be a possibility to play Monday night if he takes part in the morning skate and all goes well. “He felt much better today,’’ Quinn said. “He had a big step in the right direction, so we’ll see.’’